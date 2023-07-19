ROCHESTER — With the Bills’ Super Bowl window remaining wide open, there isn’t as much debate as in past years when deciding upon a final 53-man roster with which the team will enter the regular season. However, with a few starting roles up for grabs and several new players having been brought into the fold throughout the offseason, there is sure to be a bit of shuffling when it comes to Buffalo’s roster construction over the next several weeks.
Here is my stab at projecting the Bills’ final 53-man roster when final cuts are made on Aug. 29:
Quarterback (2) - Josh Allen, Kyle Allen
Not much to say here. The Bills brought in Kyle Allen for a reason, which will leave Matt Barkley on the practice squad to begin the year.
Running back (5) - James Cook, Damien Harris, Latavius Murray, Nyheim Hines, Reggie Gilliam
James Cook is set to take the bull by the horns as the team’s lead back, but questions remain as to who between Damien Harris, Nyheim Hines or Latavius Murray will see the most opportunity as Cook’s counterpart. That being said, there isn’t much debate as to which group will open the season on the Bills’ roster, barring a cost-cutting move that would lead to Hines being released before camp breaks. If the Bills are to cut Hines, it would save them $2 million against the salary cap. In that case, the Bills would likely keep four running backs, including fullback Reggie Gilliam, while using a few of their receivers with return experience, including Deonte Harty and Khalil Shakir, to fill the void on special teams left by Hines’ potential departure.
Wide receiver (6) - Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Deonte Harty, Trent Sherfield, Khalil Shakir, Justin Shorter
This is another position group that seems relatively locked in as far as what players will remain on the 53-man roster as camp wraps up in a few weeks. While their roles within the offense have yet to be determined, it’s unlikely new additions Deonte Harty, Trent Sherfield and rookie Justin Shorter fail to make the opening-day ‘53.’
Tight end (3) - Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris
Tommy Sweeney left the Bills in free agency to join former Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll with the New York Giants, which all but guarantees Morris’ position on the roster. Morris is one of the team’s top contributors on special teams, where he has carved out a consistent role since joining the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Buffalo is expected to utilize more 12 personnel (two tight ends, one running back) this season, which increases the likelihood it will keep three players at the position entering the regular season.
Offensive line (9) - Dion Dawkins, Connor McGovern, Mitch Morse, O’Cyrus Torrence, Spencer Brown, Ryan Bates, David Edwards, Ike Boettger, Brandon Shell [Tommy Doyle PUP]
Connor McGovern signed a three-year, $22.35 million free-agent contract with the Bills this offseason after spending the past three years with the Dallas Cowboys. The significance of the terms of his deal leads one to believe he will have a clear path to a starting role at left guard, while the team’s reluctance to sign a big-ticket tackle in free agency points toward Brown going through camp unchallenged for the right tackle job. With Mitch Morse and Dion Dawkins returning as the team’s cornerstones up front, that leaves the right guard position up for grabs between the likes of rookie O’Cyrus Torrence, Ryan Bates and another offseason signing, David Edwards. Ike Boettger (Achilles) and Tommy Doyle (knee), both coming off of significant injuries that hampered them during portions of last season, will also factor into the conversation up front offensively. The best-case scenario for the Bills would be for Torrence to burst through and claim the job outright with a strong performance during training camp. Buffalo was forced to pay Bates a hefty sum when they matched the offer sheet set forth by the Chicago Bears last offseason, and he has proven to be an adequate option inside. That being said, Bates also possesses great versatility, with the ability to play both guard and center, which may lead to the Bills making him the first option off the bench to begin the year. Buffalo experienced injury struggles up front throughout last season, cycling through a number of players both inside and out. Edwards is an interesting candidate to watch, along with fellow free-agent signing Brandon Shell, who has a wealth of experience. Shell appears to have a relatively clear path to becoming the Bills’ swing tackle, a position filled by David Quessenberry last season. Boettger has proven to be a steady option in the past but has yet to be put to the test since injuring his Achilles late during the 2021 season. It will be interesting to follow his progress throughout camp. Doyle is a strong candidate to begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he works his way back from surgery to repair a torn ACL, while rookie seventh-round draft pick Nick Broeker appears as if he, along with Quessenberry, will be the odd men out.
Edge rusher (5) - Leonard Floyd, Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, Shaq Lawson, Shane Ray, [Von Miller PUP]
With Von Miller still recovering from the ACL injury that forced him from the field on Thanksgiving Day last season, expect him to begin the season on the PUP list. Miller’s absence will open the door for Shane Ray to crack the opening-day ‘53.’ Following a disappointing sophomore season, Boogie Basham appears to be a strong candidate to be cut or perhaps traded before camp is through. The former second-round pick has yet to assert himself at the professional level like his counterpart, Greg Rousseau, with whom he entered the league during the same draft in 2021. Ray’s strong showing during spring practice prompted the Bills’ coaching staff and his new teammates to speak highly of him throughout the offseason, and I believe he will surprise many while sneaking his way onto the roster to break training camp. Ray last played in the NFL in 2019, spending the past three seasons as a member of the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. In 2022, he started 13 games and recorded six sacks before tearing his bicep during the ’23 campaign when the Argonauts claimed the Grey Cup Championship. He is a former first-round pick out of the University of Missouri.
Defensive tackle (4) - Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Poona Ford, Eli Ankou, [Jordan Phillips PUP]
If Phillips opens the season on the PUP list, that would open the door for another player to potentially secure a roster spot to begin the regular season. However, which player remains up for debate. The Bills signed Tim Settle to a free-agent deal last offseason but didn’t see much return on their investment during the first year of his contract when Settle recorded just one sack and four tackles for loss. If Buffalo moves on from Settle, they will save just over $2 million against the salary cap. I believe they will cut bait, which will lead to Eli Ankou opening the season on the ‘53’ before Phillips’ return.
Linebacker (6) - Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard, Tyrel Dodson, Dorian Williams, Tyler Matakevich, Baylon Spector
The competition at middle linebacker is expected to be hotly contested, as Terrel Bernard, Tyrel Dodson, Dorian Williams, A.J. Klein and Baylon Spector will be provided with reps at the position throughout training camp. With Bernard and Williams being the team’s third-round draft picks in back-to-back years, the Bills are likely hoping one of the two wins the job outright. But that is far from guaranteed. Dodson seems to be the safest choice, with four years of experience within the Bills’ defensive system, while Klein and Spector are dark horses to win the job and will likely battle it out for the final roster spot at the position. In this projection, Spector beats out Klein due to his youth and higher upside, although one shouldn’t count out Klein’s contributions on special teams helping him lock down a roster spot when it’s all said and done.
Cornerback (6) - Tre’Davious White, Taron Johnson, Kaiir Elam, Dane Jackson, Christian Benford, Siran Neal
The Bills possess plenty of depth at the cornerback position, but it appears as if the top six slots on the roster are all but solidified. Although Kaiir Elam, Dane Jackson and Christian Benford are expected to compete for the starting job opposite Tre’Davious White, there does not appear to be much more to see here. Buffalo drafted Alex Austin in the seventh round of this year’s draft, and while I’m sure they’d like to find a roster spot for him or perhaps free-agent signing Cameron Dantzler, there doesn’t appear to be room for either on the final ‘53.’ Both could be candidates for the practice squad.
Safety (4) - Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin
With Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, and free-agent addition Taylor Rapp locked into their respective positions on the roster, the only spot left for debate is that of Damar Hamlin, who served as a significant contributor throughout last season before suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills’ game against the Bengals, which concluded his season. Although the Bills would be overjoyed if Hamlin stepped onto the field at St. John Fisher and displayed some of the old skills that led to him being a key member of the defense last year, there is no guarantee that, after suffering an injury of such frightening nature as Hamlin did late in the ’22 campaign, that he will ever return to his former self, let alone as soon as months removed from the event. The Bills brought back veteran Dean Marlowe in free agency, likely as insurance in case Hamlin is unable to reclaim his top form. If Hamlin is not ready, expect Marlowe to step in and claim what would be an open spot on the roster.
Special teams (3) - Tyler Bass, Sam Martin, Reid Ferguson
Kicks, punts, snaps. Nothing to see here. Enjoy the status quo.