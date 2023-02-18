Area residents achieve at SUNY Oswego
OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego is recognizing area residents as high academic achievers on its president’s and dean’s lists for the fall 2022 semester.
President’s list students are those attaining semester grade-point averages of 3.8 or higher while carrying required academic credits.
Area students on the list include:
n Cheyenne D. Titus of Arcade, biochemistry.
n Collin J. Knapp of Byron, journalism.
n Trevor G. Luthart of Medina, business administration.
n Zacharias Wilson of Perry, computer science.
Dean’s list students are those attaining semester grade-point averages between 3.3 and 3.79 while carrying required academic credits.
Students on the dean’s list include:
n Charles T. Burton of Batavia, creative writing.
n Bryson M. Tobolski of Oakfield, political science.
n Paige R. Vinyard of Perry, communication.
n Lauren E. Royce of Silver Springs, journalism,
Students make Ithaca College dean’s list
ITHACA — Ithaca College has named several area students to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
Area residents include:
n Elise Hoerbelt of Batavia.
n Rylei Odessa of Batavia.
n Brianna Warrant of Corfu.
Pitt-Bradford announces dean’s list
BRADFORD, Pa. —The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has named 283 students to its fall 2022 dean’s list.
Dean’s list status is awarded to students who have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
n Sarah Newland of Arcade, accounting.
n Elizabeth Clark of Batavia, Elizabeth Clark, hospitality management.
n McKenna Kelly of Perry, business management.