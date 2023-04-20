Alyce Lee Arneth, a cherished wife, mother and grandmother left us on March 25, 2023, the day after her 82nd birthday. Alyce was finally reunited with her husband, Jack, who passed away in 2016. They were married for 54 years and were blessed with three children, Lynn, Carrie and John; and five grandchildren, Jillian, Nicole, Hannah, Leslie and Jacqueline. Alyce filled the lives of her family and friends with laughter, never passing up an opportunity to be in a variety or comedy show, as long as she could wear a boa. She will be forever loved and remembered. A small family service has been planned.
