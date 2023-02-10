The track surrounding the playing field at Notre Dame High School’s Bill Sutherland field has been completely redone through the efforts of long-time Notre Dame PE Teacher/Coach Eric Geitner and Barre Stone Products.
The condition of the track had deteriorated due to a variety of issues including COVID-19. An Eagle Scout poject, an effort of a 2020 Notre Dame graduate, that was to mend to the track also had to be unfortunately cancelled due to the pandemic.
Athletic Director Mike Rapone asked Coach Geitner to head the restoration project with the goal of having the track available for the Spring Track and Field season.
Using his expertise as well as help from Barre Stone Products, Coach Geitner exceeded expectations providing the Notre Dame athletes with a practice facility that will help them maximize their talents for many years to come.