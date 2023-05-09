BATAVIA — Several months after a state Comptroller’s Office audit found that the Batavia City School District lost 229 staff computers and 62 tablets the Board of Education appointed a director of educational technology.
The board voted Monday to appoint John Kennedy Intermediate School Principal Brian Sutton to the position. He will be principal until June 30 and officially start his new job the next day.
The 2022 state audit was released on August and an independent district Technology Department functional review took place in the fall. Superintendent Jason Smith, BCSD leadership, and the board determined that hiring a director of educational technology was a top priority to meet its needs, the district said Monday in a press release. The district had paid about $17,000 in service fees in 2021-22 for the missing equipment, according to the audit.
Sutton will work with the leadership team to follow up on additional items outlined in the audit and review, including equipment inventory, the re-formation of the Instructional Technology Committee, additional staff and student training, and the implementation of an overall technology curriculum.
“The Board of Education and Jason Smith took the findings of both the Comptroller Audit and resulting Technology Review and made immediate steps towards prioritizing IT needs across the district,” said Board of Education President John Marucci. “The director of educational technology is a much-needed position on our leadership team, and Brian is a wonderful choice to fill the role. He’s been an exceptional leader at John Kennedy and BMS (Batavia Middle School), and I know he’ll bring his stellar work ethic to the position.”
Sutton has been principal of John Kennedy Intermediate since 2020. He previously served as assistant principal at BMS and as technology coach in the Hilton Central School District before coming to Batavia.
“Brian Sutton has been a respected and impressive leader in the Batavia City School District for many years,” said Smith. “What set Brian apart for this position is his clear and compelling vision for the role both operationally and instructionally. I look forward to seeing how he transforms BCSD with his enthusiasm for education and technology.”
The district leadership team will immediately begin the search process to name a replacement.
“I have had the distinct honor and privilege of working in leadership roles at both John Kennedy Intermediate and Batavia Middle School, where I was able to share my passion for infusing technology into instruction and preparing students with 21st-century skills,” Sutton said. “I’m thrilled to step into the district-wide role of director of educational technology as I believe there are tremendous opportunities to take our district to new heights of innovation and provide new and exciting learning opportunities for staff, students, and the community.”