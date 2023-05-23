BATAVIA — The City Council will consider, in a couple of weeks, a request to allow open containers during events in Jackson Square.
Eli Fish Brewing Company co-owner Matt Gray noted Eli Fish is one of the main users of the square and provides two festivals — the carnival and Oktoberfest. Eli Fish is also around for the Business Improvement District (BID) Friday Night Concert Series. There is also the July 1 Batavia Ramble Explore Art and Music Festival, another event on the square.
“There’s multiple different reasons why we would like to see that. No. 1 is, when we provide liquor in the square, we have to go for a State Liquor Authority permit per New York state law, we can only go for four, and that’s total by anyone for one location.”
With the four events Gray named, he said, Eli Fish would be out of licenses.
Another factor is development, Gray said.
“We know the city is getting ready to put a large chunk of capital into the space ... which is great, but what the space is missing is people,” he said. “Right now, we’re less than 14 days when there’s active programming in that square. Putting a great stage there and cleaning the square up is fantastic, but I’m not sure that pushes the needle to bringing people into the space.”
Gray said if there is open container for Jackson Square and people were able to leave Eli Fish and go over to Center Street Smokehouse, there could be some cross-traffic.
“If there’s ability to have more people in the square during the summer season, there’s an opportunity there for Center Street and Eli to partner and actually maybe co-sponsor the music on the stage, do a Saturday concert series.”
GO ART! Education and Statewide Community Regrant Program Director Mary Jo Whitman said GO ART! is involved in the Batavia Ramble and funds a lot of events that come to Jackson Square. She said open container will not only bring people to the square, but those people will patronize different businesses.
Resident James Simonds, who has spoken about the need for recycling in the neighborhoods, walks in the city.
“What I see is a lot of empty containers, whether that be glass bottles, beer bottles broken along the railroad tracks or throughout the city. It’s ultimately a person’s responsibility on how they discard their alcoholic beverages,” Simonds said. “With the open policy rule, we contain that to just the square.”
There was no formal resolution on the request as of Monday night.
“At this point, I don’t think we have a problem with it, so we should probably draw up a resolution, put it on the next conference (meeting agenda), right, so that we can officially discuss it,” Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr. said. “The resolution will be visible to the public and they can weigh in. It will be moved to a business meeting after that.”
Jankowski said all the Council had was a letter of request to discuss permission for open containers during Jackson Square events.
City Attorney George Van Nest said the better practice would be to have a proposed resolution, with terms and conditions. Lawmakers could discuss it at a conference meeting or special conference meeting and decide whether to move the resolution to a business meeting for a vote.
“We should expedite this. I don’t want to see this go on until September,” Councilmember Al McGinnis said. “I want this done now. We’re here to promote business, not destroy it.”
Jankowski said the Council could consider a resolution at a special conference meeting at 7 p.m. June 12 and then bring it up at a business meeting the same evening.
“This still gives the public two weeks to let us know how they feel by the time we have the next business meeting.”
Councilmember Tammy Schmidt said summer’s coming and concerts are going to start, so the Council should have a special conference meeting in two weeks.