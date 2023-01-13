Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.