BATAVIA — A proposed $142 million project to develop a distribution center with six flex commercial-industrial facilities off Thruway exit 48A interchange in Pembroke got the Genesee County Planning Board’s recommended site plan approval Thursday night.
The development of approximately 1.5 million square feet total is at 8524 Alleghany Rd. The county board supported the site plan with a couple of modifications. One is that the applicant, Metzger Civil Engineering, PLLC obtains a permit from state DOT for proposed driveways and that Metzger works with the state Department of Transportation (DOT) to put into effect the recommendations proposed by a traffic impact study project officials had done. The other is that the Pembroke Town Planning Board obtains comments from the Pembroke Fire Department on the proposed application for site plan approval before town planners OK it.
There are currently no tenants for the six flex facilities. Developers plan to build the facilities in three phases over about 10 years, depending on market conditions. In the first phase, the project is expected to generate about 154 vehicles entering and 36 exiting during the morning peak hour and 41 entering and 136 leaving during the evening peak hour. Under the full development of all three phases, the project is expected to generate about 354 vehicles entering and 83 leaving the site during the morning peak hour and 106 entering and 335 leaving during the evening peak hour.
“The results of the study determined that the existing transportation network can adequately accommodate the projected traffic volumes and resulting minor impacts to study area intersections with the noted mitigation in place,” the traffic impact study results said.
The study looked at the following intersections: Route 77 and Thruway exit 48A ramp, Route 77 and Flying J truck access, Route 77 and Vision Parkway, Route 77 and Route 5, and Route 5 and Brick house Road.
Earlier on Thursday, the Genesee County Economic Development Center board accepted an application for tax breaks for the project.
In a separate matter Thursday night, the county Planning Board recommended approval of a special use permit for Special Use Permit to create four dwelling units in a mixed-use building at 97 Main St. The market-rate apartments would be on the second and third floors above HUNT Real Estate ERA. The building would be renovated to include a rooftop deck and a dumbwaiter to help residents bring groceries and other heavy objects up the stairs. The general contractor is V.J. Gautieri Constructors, Inc. of Batavia. HUNT Real Estate owns the building.
Parking for the apartments will be on a surface lot adjacent to the intersection of Jackson and Ellicott streets, and residents would get the necessary permits.
An entrance on Jackson Street would be updated for security.
“A single, 42-inch door would replace the double doors, providing greater security and a wide-enough entrance to move furniture through,” developers said in the information submitted to the board. “We will also install a canopy to shield residents from the rain and snow while they’re unlocking the door.”
Demetrius A. Wzientek, designer with Dean Architects of Depew, attended the county Planning Board meeting along with Gautieri and Stephen Fitzmaurice, vice president of HUNT Property Solutions, representing HUNT. Wzientek said they needed recommended approval from the county to add the dumbwaiter and the rooftop deck. The project now requires approval from the city of Batavia Planning & Development Committee.
“I don’t believe we need any site plan approval, I think it’s just approval on the plans themselves,” Wzientek said. Fitzmaurice said the proposal needs a building permit.
“They’re four one-bedroom apartments, about 3,700 square feet for all four units,” he said.
Wzientek estimated each unit would be a little over 800 square feet. He said the goal is to start on the project once there is a building permit.
Gautieri said they anticipate renovations to take about five months.
“Victor’s developed some apartments nearby and they’ve rented quickly, so we anticipate (there) not being any issues with the rentals,” Fitzmaurice said.”We’re looking forward to it.”