My dad came over the other day with a bag full of hunting magazines, a few sheets of paper with notes written on them and four photographs of Chapman.
“I think your headline should be “The man, the myth, the legend,” my dad said.
A week earlier my dad called and told me Chapman was dying and that he would be visiting him that Saturday.
He was right. Chapman, also known as Bob Chapman, died four days later, on April 5.
I have only a few memories of Bob. He, my dad and a few other friends bought some land together some 35 years ago or so, a nice camp down in the Southern Tier, full of deer and turkey.
My first impression was this, and I’m assuming it was like this with anyone who first met Bob Chapman: What a nice guy.
He always made you feel welcome, as if he was your best friend.
If you shot a deer or turkey?
“Fantastic!” he would say with a pat on the back.
Yes, just like in his obituary, Bob used the word “Fantastic” a lot.
My stories about Bob are few.
One day me and my son and his friend arrived at camp to see Bob peering through a rifle scope, which was set against the open window of his car.
“What is he looking at?” we said.
“Eyes” he said. “I saw eyes in the grass. Go down there and see if I got him.”
The boys ran down and, sure enough, there was one dead woodchuck.
How he saw eyes through the thick grass was beyond us but it added to his legend.
Bob could shoot a deer at 500 yards, a kill shot with little or no loss of meat.
He sighted in everyone’s guns, mine included.
I handed him my new muzzleloader with scope and BANG. Click click click of the scope. BANG!
Two shots and my gun was dead on at 100 yards.
Now, let my dad tell you the other stories about Chapman:
My dad, also Bob, and Chapman hunting everywhere together. Down south. Up north. Quebec. Out west.
Chapman hunted in Africa, made lifelong friends while hunting in South Dakota and northern Quebec.
His favorite place to fish?
Right here at home, at Silver Lake.
He also loved taking children to the quarries in Batavian near the sandwash, where they would fish from boats and eat ice cream later.
He loved a good coyote hunt, which brings us to this about Bob: If you were a landowner, you knew Bob.
He could talk his way onto just about anyone’s property no matter how many posted signs were up.
“We were down at camp and see a huge flock of turkeys, about 100 birds,” my dad says. “It’s on Campbell’s property and he never lets anyone on. We stop the truck and he gets out and tells me and Minster to stay in the truck.” They waited. And waited.
“We fell asleep and then Chapman comes out grinning and says ‘Let’s go!’”
Chapman’s favorite place to hunt was the old cabin back in the woods from the Miller farm at Tug Hill in the Adirondacks.
“Up north he was known as Young Bob and I was Old Bob,” my dad said.
My dad was born Sept. 3, 1942. Chapman a month later on Oct. 3.
My dad told me of the time Chapman shot a deer from the window of the cabin. Naked.
Now, Chapman was a big guy and the sight of him naked firing a gun, well, that’s a tough image to dispel from your memory.
Another time my dad watched three big Toms from the window of the cabin and woke up Chapman.
“He gets up and is in his BVDs. He looks like Humpty Dumpty. He grabs his .222 and shoots two and downs the last just as its entering the woods.”
Yes, not exactly following state rules for hunting but then again, Chapman sometimes made his own rules. And he always used all the meat of anything he killed, except maybe prairie dogs.
He would eat venison stew for days on end. Just meat and potatoes with absolutely no seasoning.
And, he was a bit cheap at times.
“One time he brings hot dogs to camp,” my dad recalled. “The other guys bring steaks. So we stole his credit card and went to town and bought nice, expensive steaks.”
Chapman certainly will be missed.
His memory, though, will live a long time to come, especially in the Southern Tier where already the third and fourth generation of sons and daughters are getting to experience the thrill of the hunt and the camaraderie of being with friends and family at camp.
Fantastic.
(Scott DeSmit is a general assignment reporter for The Daily News. He can be reached at desmitmail@yahoo.com)