BATAVIA — A couple of local pastors raised concerns this week about what they said was a lack of communication that led to problems Friday and Saturday in the parking lot behind the City Centre.
Michelle Norton, pastor at EverPresent Church, spoke to the City Council Monday about an incident that happened Friday in front of the church, 4 Batavia City Centre. The event was the Pride Festival held in the parking lot Friday, though Norton didn’t mention it by name.
“There was absolutely no communication with the business owners in regards to the Friday night event,” she said. “The stage for this event completely blocked the entrance of our church. If we would have been having an event that night we would have had difficulties with our egress, not to mention parking.”
Norton said the church doors, if need be, are open all day, all year.
“Being a good neighbor and being part of a good community means that we should communicate with the owners in regards to events that may be happening, just in case they’re happening simultaneously,” she said. “We informed our neighbors, including Tompkins Insurance, because of the fact that we were actually using Tompkins Insurance’s parking lot. A representative of Tompkins Insurance actually thought the setup (for the festival) was ours.”
Norton said her husband was at the church at noon Friday to unload for an event the church was having on Saturday.
“At that time, the gentleman who was setting up the stage approached my husband and they had a conversation in regards to the fact that he asked three times to the person coordinating this event on Friday whether or not the stage was actually supposed to be set up directly in front of our church, apparently him thinking maybe it wasn’t right,” she said. “Mind you, there was all that empty space over by JC Penney, plenty of room and plenty of parking area also to set up.”
Norton also said a company came to repair a drain in the Tompkins Insurance parking lot on Friday.
“They were unable to perform their work that day due to the fact that they were not informed that there was going to be an event on Friday,” she said. “They came back Saturday morning, the morning of our event, to perform the work on Tompkins Insurances’s parking lot. Thankfully, we already had approval to use the parking lot and they had to leave with their work, once again, undone.”
Norton said we live in a wonderful community, but that there is a lack of communication within the City Centre community — especially between business ownership and the public use of certain areas. This needs to be corrected.
“I wanted you to understand that we are a church. We are a church, first and foremost. This event that took place directly in front of our church could have given the community the wrong impression and a misrepresentation of us that we are a gay-affirming church, as we are not a gay-affirming church,” Norton said. “It would be like one of you being seen walking out of a strip club as you were up for re-election. This could give the wrong impression to a community.”
EverPresent Church does not have the right to compromise the word of God, she said.
“We do not have the right to misrepresent God. It is clearly in the word of God that says we are not to give the appearance of evil, no matter what, and that we are responsible not to cause our brothers and our sisters to stumble,” Norton said.
Her husband, EverPresent Church Pastor Jason Norton said most of the church is non-gay-affirming, but noted that there are gay-affirming churches out there.
“I want to be clear and be on record that we are a people-affirming church,” he said. “We love all people of all kinds, of all backgrounds, of all races. It doesn’t matter. They’re accepted. They could come to our church. They could meet Christ. They could be a part of our family.”
However, the Bible is clear on some things, Jason Norton said.
“I would not want to have some of these Wine Walks. There used to be a beer tent set up for, I think, beer tasting. I wouldn’t want that in front of the church, either,” he said. “There’s just things I would not want in front of that church for those reasons.”
On social media Monday, because Norton said he and his wife were coming to the Council meeting, they were barraged with labels such as “bigot,” “hater” and “homophobic,” and other words.
“I just want to go on the record to let people know that not only are we a people-affirming church that loves all people, but we love God and his stance first,” Jason Norton said. “We are actually moving forward now with having some dinners some open discussions and some forums so that we can all meet in a peaceable manner to talk and discuss these things and why we believe this and hear your heart as to why you think ... this and that.”
Responding to the Nortons’ concerns about the parking lot, Bialkowski said in the future, no business should be blocked in.
“We wouldn’t know if somebody was going to be getting a furniture delivery at 9 o’clock at night and here’s their whole business blocked in,” he said. “I hate to see any business totally blocked in like that.”
City Manager Rachael Tabelski agreed.
“Staff worked with the Nortons that day and there was ample room to move around,” she said. “The stage was placed in a way that the backdrop was the facade of their building, but it was a public parking lot. I’d just ask that you refer it to staff, so that when we do applications, we can take into consideratio placement of things and try to help those who would like to do events in our city parking lot maybe have better flow.”