Gwendolyn Jane Day Tupper passed away on Feb. 16, 2023. She was 93. Gwen was born on Jan. 17, 1930, to Harold and Helen Day of East Pembroke, N.Y. Gwen married Lyle Franklin Tupper on Dec. 27, 1947. Gwen operated a hair salon in her home in East Pembroke for many years. In 1979, Lyle and Gwen moved to Phoenix, Ariz., where Gwen worked for the Phoenix School District.
Gwen is survived by her daughter, Teresa Lee Tupper Holcomb (Mark); son, Craig Lyle Tupper (Marsha); and son, Mark Harold Tupper, her longtime caregiver. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Allixandra Katherine Holcomb; granddaughter, Steffany Kirsten Holcomb Goldstein (Joseph) and great-grandson, Asher Jax Goldstein; and many nieces and nephews.
Gwen is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lyle; her sister, Genevieve; and her infant, daughter Constance.
Gwen loved crafts, reading, her family, friends and church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Bible Church in Sun City, Ariz. (www.gbcsuncity.org) The family wants to thank Home Instead and Savior Hospice and Palliative Care for their compassionate in-home caregiving over the past several months. A memorial service is being planned for the spring.