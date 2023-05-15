BATAVIA — More hydrant flushing and street work are planned today to Wednesday in Batavia.
The City of Batavia Fire Department will be flushing and testing fire hydrants from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Tuesday in the general area of north of Main Street and west of Bank Street.
Homes and businesses nearby will be affected, city officials said. The tests may result in a temporary discoloration of water in that area.
People are advised not to try to wash any clothing if their water appears discolored. Those who experience discolored water are advised to run cold water for about five minutes or until clear.
In the meantime, milling work is set for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The work areas will include Dewey Avenue from Birchwood Apartments to South Main Street, along with Madison and Orleans Avenues, and Adams Street. The affected areas will experience construction delays and lane reductions.
All residents on those streets are asked not to park on the roadway during the day and either park in their driveways or neighboring streets. All area motorists are asked to avoid those streets if possible.
Portions of the work are weather dependent and delays may occur.