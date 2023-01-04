Instead of crumbling under the pressure of a singular, nebulous new year’s resolution to exercise more or eat healthier try reflecting on smaller goals that could help you feel better throughout the year.

An efficient way to do this, says Denise Williams, owner of Well-Play Counseling & Wellbeing Center, is to mark those goals on your calendar month by month, before the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1.

Tribune Wire