A calendar year brings many different assignments for reporters and photographers who are out documenting our communities.
On this page, Daily News staff photographer Mark Gutman shares a handful of his favorite pictures from the year about to past. These photographs are a mix of news, features, and those that happened by chance.
In the past 365 days, Mark has documented terrible tragedy, significant fires, but also sentimental and unusual moments.
Perhaps the most powerful images reflect one of the region’s notable tragedies – the crash of a Mercy Flight helicopter in Elba that killed both people on board. The anguish of Mercy Flight personnel who had responded to the scene along with first responders is evident in one picture. Another shows the respect paid during the funeral for pilot James E. Sauer, 60, of Churchville. Stewart M. Dietrick, 60, of Prosper, Texas, also died in the crash. He was described as a Bell Helicopter flight instructor.
Whether taken on an assignment or while on the lookout for a unique feature, these photos help to tell the story of 2022 in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
