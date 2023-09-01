PERRY — Part of the 4-H pledge contains “I pledge my hands to larger service” and the Wyoming County 4-H broiler program participants have followed through.
Six 4-H’ers who participated in this year’s broiler chicken project — along with their program manager, Holly Harwood of the Cornell Cooperative Extension — came Aug. 24 to Breezeway Barns in Perry to talk to a group of 70 seniors who were having their weekly luncheon sponsored by
Office of the Aging.
The idea came about after Kim Mathis, the site manager of Breezeway Barns for the county’s Office of the Aging, had been talking to Wayne Sage about 4-H.
Sage is on the Livestock Committee through Wyoming County 4-H and has served many years with the organization, along with his wife Joan. They attend the senior’s luncheons that happens every Thursday.
Mathis had heard the 4-H broiler project participants raise an extra pair of chickens for donation to the community, and immediately thought of the people she serves. She contacted Harwood and later attended a broiler chicken meeting to pitch her idea that Office of the Aging, Peers Together, and Suzanne’s Comfort Care could all benefit from free chickens.
The participants and parents decided they wanted the donations to go to those organizations. After deciding where their donated chickens were going, the 4-H’ers set a time to talk about the experience to the seniors at a luncheon at Breezeway.
Harwood started the presentation by explaining how the kids picked up their chicks around Memorial Day and raised them until about two weeks before fair. At that point, the participants were judged on showmanship and chicken cleanliness.
The visiting 4-H’ers included Courtney Westfall, 16; Zechariah Gorton and Mack Schenk, both 11 years old; and siblings Emmett, Addyson, and Carter Blaisdell, ages 13, 11, and 14 respectively.
Each of the 4-H’ers discussd the process, challenges, and joys that being a part of the broiler project brings. The seniors enjoyed their presentation.
After the 4-H’er’s presentation, they raffled off 10 frozen birds that were part of their donation. The comments from the seniors afterwards were great, organizer said, with some wondering when their friends were cooking dinner so they could come over and sample the wonderful gift.
The seniors were also told that a meal in mid-September will include other chickens that were donated.
While lunch was being served, the 4-H’ers went around to the tables serving milk and interacting with the senior. The seniors were delighted to see that the youngsters, through the 4-H broiler project, were working hard and were giving back, both of which were instilled in them as they were growing up.
Hope was given to the seniors through the 4-H, organizers said. They saw that hard work still happens and that community, serving each other, and caring for one another is still being taught to our youth.
In turn, the youth could see the fruit of their labor. They could see how happy the seniors were to receive their gifts of hard work.
They knew exactly where their chickens were going and how appreciative people were.
Addyson said her favorite thing was in the presentation portion of the morning. She said that her favorite part of the meat project was “to see the animals grow and to see how happy the buyers (recipients) are to get the them. It’s hard work but the hard work is worth it when you see their faces.”