High school productions in the GLOW region continue through April 1. Here’s a look at the remaining schedule:
March 24-26
THE ADDAMS FAMILY: Albion Central School, 302 East Ave., Albion. 7 p.m. March 24, noon and 7 p.m. March 25. Tickets are $5 at the door.
BYE BYE BIRDIE: Caledonia-Mumford Central School, 99 North St., Caledonia. 7 p. m. March 24 and 25, and 2 p.m. March 26. For information, go to https://www.cal-mum.org/
WILLY WONKA: Holley Central School, 3800 North Main St., Holley. 7 p.m. March 24 and 25, and 2 p.m. March 25. Ticket information available at showtix4u.com.
GUYS & DOLLS: Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School. Performances 7 p.m. March 23, 7:30 p.m. March 24 and 25, and 2 p.m. March 25 in the Honeoye Falls-Lima District Auditorium, 619 Quaker Meetinghouse Rd., Honeoye Falls. The district’s senior citizen luncheon and performance returns March 22. The luncheon will be at the Middle School Cafeteria at 1 p.m. and will be followed by a matinee performance of Guys & Dolls. RSVP by March 20 to Dana Boldt, (585) 624-7043.
CINDERELLA: Letchworth Central School, 5550 School Rd., Gainesville. 7:30 p.m. March 24 and 25, and 2 p.m. March 26. Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and students. Available at the door.
THE WIZARD OF OZ: Lyndonville Central School, 25 Housel Ave., Lyndonville. 7 p.m. March 24 and 25, 2 and 4 p.m. March 26.
March 30
DISNEY KIDS FROZEN: Performance by fifth-grade students at Pavilion Elementary Schools. 2 and 6:30 p.m. March 30 in the auditorium at Pavilion High School, 7014 Big Tree Rd., Pavilion.
March 30-April 1
BRIGHT STAR: Warsaw Central School, 153 West Buffalo St., Warsaw. 7 p.m. March 30 and April 1. Tickets are $10. Available at the door on show nights.
