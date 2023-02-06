Blueberries are one fruit health experts say you should eat often. They contain anthocyanin, which is a flavonoid that can have an antioxidant effect. Pexels

An apple a day might keep the doctor away, but experts say you need more kinds of fruit than that to maintain good health.

According to an article in Eating Well, consuming a variety of fruits each week can lead to a healthier gut, which can “improve heart health, boost immunity and even benefit mental health.” Here are seven fruits, shown through studies and experts, you need to add to your weekly menu.

Tribune Wire