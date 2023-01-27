MOUNT MORRIS – Jan. 19, was a day that was filled with mixed emotions for 82-year-old Leicester resident John Treadwell.

After 57 years working the salt mines of Livingston County, he cleaned out his locker at American Rock Salt for the last time and stepped into retirement, saying good-buy to his co-workers and a job that he truly loved.

