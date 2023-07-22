ALBION – Another day prepping for the fair.
That seems to be the situation every day on the Orleans County 4H Fair Facebook page.
Renovations, plumbing work, cleaning, building new showers and, of course, baking pies.
“We’ve been posting these daily behind the scenes moments because while fair is super fun, it’s a TON OF WORK,” fair organizers wrote. “Almost all of the work is done by 4-H kids and their families and volunteers. They are passionate, tired from already doing long days prepping, and did I mention passionate. We’re also a family. We get on each other’s nerves, cheerlead each other, laugh and sometimes cry together. Thank you to all.of you for working so hard to come together for something amazing. Thank you for the moments you’re frustrated, the times you’re celebrating, or when you just want a nap. Thank you for doing a lot of work, doing just a little work, or just supporting the rest of the team with a friendly word.”
The hard work will be revealed to thousands of fairgoers beginning July 24 when the fair opens its six-day run.
Explore Commercial Exhibits throughout the fairgrounds, catch the Cloverbud Horse Show followed by the Walk/Trot Horse Show, get a free Psychic Reading by the Shushed Charlatan, visit Jim the Balloon Guy for an extravagant balloon design of your choice and watch the 4-H Swine Show.
The week long fair offers a variety of exciting events you’re sure to enjoy with the family.
Are you interested in participating in the fair this year?
Enter a contest! Among them:
n Great Round Hay Bale Rolling Contest. Teams of two (ages 16 and over) compete to roll a round bale of hay through a challenge course. With an entry fee of only $10 the fastest team each night will receive $50. Enter at the fair office prior to the event. Contest will be Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 10 p.m. Winners will be invited back for a championship round on Saturday.
n Small Fry Tractor Pull. This is a free contest for all young tractor lovers. All participants will receive a prize.
n $1,000 Karaoke Challenge. Calling all singers who want to compete for a monetary prize. If you like to sing, a karaoke contest will take place Monday through Thursday with the finals on Friday. The $1,000 prize will be distributed amongst the first- to fifth-place finishers.
n Pie and ice-cream eating contests. These contests are entertaining both to enter and to watch.
n A rooster crowing contest.
n A wildlife ID contest.
n Beards and Braids contest for the county’s best hair.
Some of the fair’s other highlights:
n This year also will feature a Wonderland Circus, Doc Magic and Jim the Balloon Guy.
n Painted Sky Ranch Pony Rides.
n Free psychic readings by Shushed Charlatan.
n Rubber Duck races for chilren 3-11.
n Live music with The Who Dats from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and Skycats from 7 to 10 Saturday.
And, of course, lots of animals, exhibitors and food and drinks.
The Orleans County 4-H Fair Livestock Auction is slated for a 7 p.m. start Saturday, July 29 in the Livestock Show Ring.
The 4-H livestock sale allows 4-H youth who are participating in market animal projects to sell their project animal. The proceeds of each sale go to the individual 4-H members. Many of these young people put their sale earnings toward college, in addition to using the money to offset the costs of raising their animals and purchase a new market animal for the next year.
The Open Llama Show is slated for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday July 28 while the Open Sheep Show is slated for Saturday, July 29. Whether you prefer to observe and learn more during the Bread and Butter Making Demo and Tasting or see the Rooster Crowing Contest in the Wachob Pavilion, the fair is enjoyable for everyone.
The fair officially opens with paid admission at 4 p.m. Monday.
One day admission is $3 per person ages 12 and older or $1 for ages 11 and under, or come as many times as you like with $5 week long admission per person.
Pre-sale admission and ride tickets are available online at orleans.cce.cornell.edu.
Unlimited rides during designated time blocks (one per day, two on Saturday) are $25 presale and $30 during the event. See schedule for specific hours rides are open. The midway is not open on Monday.
For a complete schedule, go to https://orleans.cce.cornell.edu/orleans-county-4-h-fair/2023-fair-schedule
For more information about the Orleans County 4-H Fair, call (585) 798-4265.