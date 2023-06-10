BATAVIA – Artist Mandi Antonucci calls herself a crafter of stories. Some are written, but mostly they are drawn.
“I think of my work as a visual memoir of my struggles and achievements. I explore the themes of loss, family, mental illness, and the fragility of life,” Antonucci says in her artist’s statement. “I strive to find meaning in contradictions, and to make connections between both the pivotal and mundane moments of life with the use of symbolism and simplicity.”
Antonucci will demonstrate her artwork during a gathering of the Batavia Society of Artists at 7 p.m. June 13 at the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council at Seymour Place, 201 East Main St. She will demonstrate color pencil and lettering for about half the program, and then do a hands-on practice for the remainder.
The artist’s work is often in a surrealistic style – many featuring hands, often seemingly reaching out of the canvas. Other works may feature wild visions or exaggerated expressions, but all rich in detail. A recent series called “Flea Market Finds” blended nostalgia, such as a Viewmaster Viewer toy and slide reel, with other works of door knobs, vases and old containers.
“While I use a variety of mediums, I primarily enjoy using colored pencil, graphite pencil, ballpoint pen, and the occasional oil paints on paper and wood,” Antonucci says.
Colored pencil drawing, she said in a previous interview with The Daily News, provides more control during individual pieces that take 30 to 60 hours to compete. The pieces feature lots of layering, providing a realistic style to the surreal twist she often provides.
The artist has also noted in previous interviews how the use of colored pencils can range from soft, layered colors to sharp, bold edges, and also allow for a mixing of colors.
Antonucci said she often starts a piece without any clear direction. Perhaps she was intrigued by an object, or fascinated by the way someone holds their hands.
The artist grew up in Upstate New York with what she calls “an unconventional family that instilled in me a love of bird watching and collecting antique typewriters.”
“I feel most at comfort with a pencil in my hand, a good book on my nightstand, and my family by my side,” Antonucci says.
Antonucci received two bachelor’s degrees in studio art and art history from Nazareth College and a master’s degree in art education from Rochester Institute of Technology. She has worked as a high school art teacher at Batavia City Schools since 2005, though in her artist’s statement she says she is “a high school art teacher by day and an artist by night.”
Antonucci, who has said she appreciates the ability to foster a love of art with her students, greets students by explaining hers is a studio more than a classroom. She was inspired by her own teachers at Fayetteville-Manlius High School near Syracuse, Onondaga County.
Antonucci still lives in Upstate – surrounded by corn fields and distance horizon lines – with her husband, Rob, and two children. Rob Antonucci is also an artist and teacher at Geneseo Central School.
Mandi Antonucci’s work has been exhibited in dozens of shows, including a 2018 exhibition at GO ART! that featured the work of area art teachers. Her work has also been included in shows in Dansville, Geneseo and Rochester, among other locations.
The Society of Artists presentation is free for members, and $5 for non-members.
GO ART!’s Tavern 2.o.1 will be open for cash purchases.
The Society of Artists is always accepting new members, in any medium or skill level. Dues are $30 for a single artist, $50 for a couple, and $10 for a student or veteran.
–––
For more on artist Mandi Antonucci, visit her website at http://www.mandiantonucci.com/.