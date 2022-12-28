Mount Morris Career and Technical Education Center Cosmetology and Barber students got hands-on experience this month by giving free haircuts to veterans and their families.
A total of 18 veterans and their family members were served by the students, who conducted the event on Dec. 7, national Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Students handed out American flag pins and holiday cards. The event took place at the Wyoming County Veterans Services office at the Wyoming County Agriculture and Business Center in Warsaw.
The idea for the project began back in January 2022 because the instructors wanted to make haircuts accessible for veterans and their families, and give the students a chance to practice their timing in haircutting.
Monthly these students come together and provide a haircut to veterans. Receiving a haircut makes people feel better about themselves and boosts confidence, according to the program’s instructors.
All second-year students take turns attending these events, however it is led by the center’s newest program addition of Barbering. At the December, event 22 students participated from both the Cosmetology and Barber program.
Yvette Seils, one of the instructors, said it is important to her to have her students be a part of helping veterans because her father was a veteran and before his passing was very active in the veterans organizations in Monroe County. When she started working in Mount Morris, she realized that this is needed in this area as well. Her plan is to reach out to other towns in the future and bring the same services to them.
“This work is important for students because it builds their confidence, their communication skills, and the feeling you get once you’ve made someone’s day better,” said Seils. “These haircuts are free, and the veterans are so grateful. I’m honored to be a part of this event, teach these students, and watch them become gainfully employed, successful, and licensed in New York State.”
Deanna Johnson-Meyers was a cosmetology student from Warsaw who recently graduated from the program and is now a teacher’s aide for the Cosmetology program. She was on site to help with this event, and helped Mrs. Claus get ready for the holidays with a new haircut.
The students had various jobs besides the haircut which ranged from greeting guests, supplying coffee, and singing holiday songs. The students were also taught the customer service side of working in a salon. .
Dansville senior Brynn Babocsi shared that she has family members that are veterans or currently in the military. She said she enjoyed the event because she likes to help out whenever she can.
“This event means a lot to me. It’s important for students to get hands-on experience because it’s not just about haircutting skills, but also customer service skills,” said Brynn.
Perry senior Alex Bucknam is a part of the Barber and Cosmetology program. Alex works extra hours each week to graduate with both certificates and after graduation the goal is to specialize in color at a local salon near home.
“It’s always great to give back to the community and show appreciation for what they have done for our country,” said Alex.
Alice Bartkowiak attended the event. She is the wife of Albert Bartkowiak, who served in the Army in Normandy during World War II. She came to the event to honor the service her husband, who would be 104 if alive today, gave to his country.
She was joined by her daughter Carole Benkleman and her husband, retired Mount Morris CTE teacher Rory Benkleman. The Benklemans dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Benklemans first dressed up to attend their daughter’s pre-k class. They have now been dressing up for more than 24 years to bring smiles to the community.
“I think it is wonderful that they are doing this event for the veterans and their families. It’s nice they are doing more for the veterans, and it’s nice getting to know everyone and make new friends, too,” said Carole Benkleman.
The goal is to continue growing this event, and by June to give out 50 haircuts at the last event of the school year.
