Mount Morris Career and Technical Education Center Cosmetology and Barber students got hands-on experience this month by giving free haircuts to veterans and their families.

A total of 18 veterans and their family members were served by the students, who conducted the event on Dec. 7, national Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Students handed out American flag pins and holiday cards. The event took place at the Wyoming County Veterans Services office at the Wyoming County Agriculture and Business Center in Warsaw.

