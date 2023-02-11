ALEXANDER — Children waved toy swords as they walked the plank and avoided pretend sharks swimming below. Others built gardens for fairies to settle in and some practiced their awesome ninja moves.
The fun was all part of Alexander Elementary School’s Day of Play.
The students, who ranged from pre-school to fifth grade, were able to choose which three stations they wanted to visit in the morning. In the afternoon the students were able to have unstructured play.
This year was Alexander Elementary School’s second year of doing Day of Play. It was first started in 2020 promoting the importance of play and unstructured fun.
The event was spearheaded by Meghan Ripstein, a physical education teacher at the school.
Ripstein said she reached out to staff for stations ideas for the kids, and almost every teacher had an idea of what they wanted to do.
“A lot of the stations are new,” she said.
Rosalyn Baker, a fifth grader, had chosen to go to the petting zoo as her first activity for the day. Gently holding a rat, she said she always liked rats and that’s why she wanted to come to the station.
“My uncle has two rats. I got to hold them, and they were very soft and sweet,” she said.
Baker had just moved to Alexander from Pavilion in the summer, so she wasn’t around for the first time the school did the Day of Play. As a result, she was very excited to be able to participate this year.
Jesse McDonald, a fourth grader, was spending his morning trying to build a boat which would be blown across a water track with recyclable materials.
“I didn’t know what this station was, but I’ve always liked steam,” he said as he picked out some dominoes to make the back part of his boat heavier. He said the construction is a lot of fun, and he likes playing with a lot of stuff.
Ripstein said Alexander’s Day of Play is part of a global movement to promote more play. About 40 parents and grandparents volunteered their time for the event.
