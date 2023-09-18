GENESEO – Deer Run Winery is celebrating a milestone this year.
The family-owned business has been operating for 20 years along West Lake Road on the northern shores of Conesus Lake in Geneseo.
George Kuyon and his wife Joan have enjoyed what started as a hobby – the couple just making wine together all those years ago.
The one-time pastime soon turned into a profitable 5-acre vineyard, which was planted in 2001 and began producing wine two years later.
“As we approach our 20-year business anniversary, we look back on the challenges we have overcome with gratitude for those who helped us along the way, supporting and celebrating each milestone with our family. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers and remain committed to providing approachable Finger Lakes wines,” said the Kuyon Family.
Deer Run Winery, 3772 West Lake Rd., opened to the community November 2003.
“We are planning to celebrate our 20th anniversary this November and have several elements to the celebration,” said Scott Kuyon, George and Joan’s son and an owner of the winery where he is also a winemaker.
“There will be a special vintner’s dinner with two limited releases. Those feature a reserve red wine with only 625 bottles. Each label has a serial number and a reserve white wine with a serial number and only 1,250 bottles. As well as a few other treats all month long,” said Scott.
Owning a vineyard was a longtime dream of George’s. He achieved that dream upon his retirement from Kodak in 1998 when he purchased the acreage and began researching winemaking. He soon started the process of soil testing and working with the local planning board to create his very own paradise upon the shores of the lake.
A percentage of total wine sales at the winery are still made and sold with grapes from that vineyard today. Some wines sold at the winery are made with grapes and juice purchased from other vineyards within the Finger Lakes area.
As Deer Run Winery grew in its wine sales, so did its exposure within the community. Soon, Deer Run Winery hosted Thursday Night Summer Concerts. Those concerts began with 30 to 40 attendees and grew to welcome 1,000 guests during summer concert nights. The winery’s record is about 2,000 guests.
To meet demands, the winery eventually outgrew its original tanks and needed to expand.
At this time, Scott Kuyon, son of George and Joan, was a winemaker at Deer Run Winery and needed more room to make wine. The Kuyon’s added two new tanks in 2013 but soon realized it wasn’t sensible to work in confined space.
Construction for a larger workspace began in 2020. After some setbacks resulting from the pandemic, the new wine tanks were moved into a new building and renovation of the old tank area created a full commercial kitchen and café area with offices and a bridal suite. Deer Run Winery now serves food with award-winning wines.
As the oldest operating winery on Conesus Lake, Deer Run Winery offers tasing hours and café hours.
The Tankroom Café is a full-service restaurant serving menu items such as the GMK Burger which features a ground steak burger served on a hard roll or Calabria which features grilled chicken, pesto mayo and mozzarella served on a hoagie roll with roasted red peppers. For a full menu, visit deerrunwinery.com.
Celebrating 20 years is not only a family celebration but a communal event where the public is welcome to patronize the winery this fall.
Upcoming events at Deer Run Winery include a Comedy Dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept 16. The event features a dinner buffet followed by 75 minutes of live comedy provided by North Country Comedy.
An Oktoberfest Dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29. The special four-course Oktoberfest meal served in the Tankroom Café will feature Beer Cheese Soup with Bavarian pretzel, creamy cucumber salad and a choice of entrée featuring a Sauerbraten over Spatzel (beef marinated in vinegar with peppercorns, onions and other seasonings) OR Pork Schnitzel with potato pancakes (thinly sliced pork with breaded and pan fried.) Cost for the Oktoberfest Dinner is $55 and can be completed with an Apple Strudel dessert.
For more information, visit deerrunwinery.com.