Alexia Woodruff, 22, of Livonia said that she always knew that she was fulfilled by helping others and when given the opportunity to apply for a 10-day trip to Kenya to work at the AIC-CURE International Hospital, she jumped at the chance.
“I like to say that you rise by lifting others. I have developed an understanding in myself that I am fulfilled through helping other,” said Woodruff, a student at the University of Hartford who was inspired by her grandfather’s involvement in the local Rotary to help others.
“It fills a gap in your life, it just makes you happy. It’s like doing things for myself doesn’t necessarily make me happy, but when I go and I see the difference, I can make in somebody else’s world, that fulfillment is what fills that gap for me. And it’s something growing up you saw it but until you experience it yourself, it’s really difficult to truly understand that you can make that difference,” said Woodruff.
Woodruff was a part of a team working to aid more than 50 children. She worked with a classmate, Abbey Riley. They are both second-year students in the master of science in prosthetics and orthotics program.
All care was free of charge to the children and their families through the Limb Kind Foundation and Cure International, working in the U.S. and internationally to provide children in need of prosthetic care.
Woodruff and Riley were accompanied to Kenya by Associate Professor Duffy Felmlee.
Felmlee said that the children have experienced limb loss for a variety of reasons, ranging from trauma to children with congenital limb loss. As students in University of Hartford’s College of Education and Nursing and Health Professions, Woodruff and Riley had completed hours of clinical hours and worked to fit the children with prosthetic arms and legs, fabricating and adjusting the prosthetics and working with physical therapists and other medical staff at the hospital.
Woodruff graduated from Livonia High School in 2018 and, although she was always interested in movement and working hands on, she was unsure what she wanted to do for college. It was after shadowing someone at UR Medicine’s Strong Memorial Hospital that she realized she could see the difference she could make.
“I grew up on a farm, so I was all hands on for everything I did, fine motor skills, gross motor skills and so you walk into the lab and you see a workshop and then right off the get-go they let you do this and are giving you the opportunity to learn by doing,” said Woodruff. “It was mixing what I grew up with, the engineering, the hard work, then seeing that you can help others through that work, that’s really what brought it together for me.”
Woodruff said that as a child, growing up in her grandfather’s shadow, she saw all the opportunities that he helped give to people and all the trips the Rotary put together that he was able to take part in.
“The culture of Rotary is one that makes you want to give and growing up in that area, I knew outreach was something I wanted to pursue,” said Woodruff.
Once Woodruff was selected to participate in the trip, she reached out to Rotary, and they were able to help fund her trip.
“I’m still riding the high of the trip,” said Woodruff, with a laugh.
The goal of the trip was to fabricate 50 prosthetic devices for kids. Woodruff said that they were able to fabricate 53 devices in total.
“So you walk in, and you have all these people saying that this is going to be a life-changing event for you — I heard that countless times — and I believe them, but I don’t get the gravity of what you’re saying. But the last day there you truly got that gravity,” said Woodruff. “... It kind of gives you a higher appreciation for what you have to give in the world.”
During the course of the 10 days, Woodruff and Riley worked to build prosthetics for a mix of both below the knee and above the knee patients. Woodruff said most days they were out of the house by 7:30 in the morning and wouldn’t get back until seven in the evening.
The work started with Woodruff and Riley casting their patients, fabricating the prosthetics, and then modifying them to ensure they fit the needs of the patients.
“I learned that kids are resilient, especially overseas, in these underserved communities. You see the strength and the will to move. In the U.S., sometimes you get caught up in the fact of almost like a pickiness and expectation, but these kids walked in with no expectation of us. They walked in and it was incredible watching the progression of the week because the first day these kids walked in without a smile and on Tuesday they came around and you saw a couple grins here and there. By Wednesday, there was not a kid in the group that wasn’t smiling, enjoying themselves, really getting the most out of what we were giving them. So, by the time delivery day came, kids that would take months to learn how to use the prosthesis here in the states, these kids were up and going in 20 minutes and there was no stopping them,” said Woodruff.
At the end of the week Woodruff said that they had a runway for the kids, called Show Your Shine, to give the kids a reason to show off their uniqueness.
One memory that Woodruff said will stick with her from the trip, is her connection with one of the children named Victor. He was around 11 years old and required bilateral prosthetics. Woodruff said that it was a challenge because it can be hard fitting one leg on a patient, let alone two.
“Throughout the week we really worked to get to know him and he was a difficult kid to get to know, he was very closed off. We just started peeling away layers. We’d say ‘hi’ and then we tried to have a conversation and then we tried to get him to laugh or smile or something,” said Woodruff.
By delivery day, Woodruff said that Victor was their friend and that it was very rewarding to be able to help him.
“He stood up and he walked,” said Woodruff. “He never used his knees before in other prosthetic legs, they were there but he didn’t trust them and to see him utilize these legs in the way that we wanted him — like we saw his potential. We didn’t know if he would see it, but he just walked. I personally believe that it’s because of the extra care that we gave outside of just providing a prosthetic leg.”
Woodruff believes that there is more to being a clinician than just providing these services, and that the trust and friendship they had with Victor helped him get to a point where he knew they did the work right and he could just stand up and walk.
“It was go, go, go from the start and they were thankful. Like you truly felt the affection, and from their parents as well, just like they had no words to give us. Other than ‘thank you’ which is just amazing. Coming away from it, it filled a gap that I didn’t know was empty,” Woodruff.
Woodruff will be graduating in May 2023 and going on to complete her residency.