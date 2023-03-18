At the Heim Hochland maternity home in Bavaria, three women’s lives converge as they find themselves there under very different circumstances.
Gundi is a pregnant university student from Berlin. An Aryan beauty, she’s secretly a member of a resistance group. Hilde, only 18, is a true believer in the cause and is thrilled to carry a Nazi official’s child. And Irma, a 44-year-old nurse, is desperate to build a new life for herself after personal devastation. Despite their opposing beliefs, all three have everything to lose as they begin to realize they are trapped within Hitler’s terrifying scheme to build a Nazi-Aryan nation.
This is the story told in Jennifer Coburn’s novel, “Cradles of the Reich,” a historical fiction taking place prior to World War II in a Nazi Lebensborn breeding cult. And a situation which she will be talking about when she visits Le Roy and Medina during two author visits.
Coburn said each of the point of view characters represents a choice non-Jewish German women had in Germany at that time.
Coburn’s interest in the subject began when she watched the Amazon series called “The Man in the High Castle,” based on the Philip K. Dick novel, which brought to the small screen her worst nightmare; Germany won the war and the United States was part of the Reich.
“There were a lot of disturbing elements in that show. There was an episode where the Statue of Liberty was blown up. In every episode the stars and stripes were replaced by a swastika flag, and I also remember seeing a scene where a beautiful German woman said that she had been bred through the Nazi’s Lebensborn home,” she said. “I thought, ‘OK that has to be something the show runners made up.’ But I looked up Lebensborn society, and I saw this black and white photo of this row of nurses in an almost military formation. They were in a straight row and they were all holding the babies identically. It was then I learned that Lebensborn society was real.”
The Lebensborn society was a top secret program that operated in Nazi Germany from 1935 until the end of the war.
Coburn said when she found out about this secret program, the first thing she wanted to do was read a historical novel about it. She had a lot of questions about the Lebensborn society she wanted to know. Coburn looked for a historical novel, and upon not being able to find one, decided she would write a book she wanted to read with a book group.
The research into the Lebensborn society was multifaceted, Coburn said. She said she had to read books and watch documentary films — everything you would imagine going into researching a historical novel. However, Coburn said the most helpful thing she did was consult with subject matter experts and people who lived during that time for mundane cultural details.
“What was really hard, and what came up on every page, were details like when a man buttons his pants in 1939 Germany, does he button, snap or zip them,” she said. “Or a family eats rabbit stew, does it matter what month they are eating the stew?”
When reading academic papers, Coburn would look at the footnotes and saw who was being quoted. One of the names which kept coming up for Nazi German propaganda was Dr. Randall Bytwerk from Calvin University in Michigan. Coburn reached out to Bytwerk for questions she had, and said he was incredibly helpful in telling her what the rules for Nazi propaganda.
“When the reader is walking through the streets of Munich, Berlin and Frankfurt with me, or rather with my characters, I want them to know that the propaganda posters are exactly what they would be seeing then and they would be displayed in the way they would in Germany,” Coburn said.
While doing her research, Coburn said one thing which really shook her when trying to figure out why anyone would volunteer for the Lebensborn society was the Nazi propaganda machine made having large families a virtue. They gave the women who adopted children and had babies of their own war medals for having more than four children. It was called the Mutterkreuz Cross. Women were given a bronze medal for having four children, a silver medal for having six, and a gold medal for having eight children or more.
Coburn said the Reich wasn’t interested in stealing children from their own people; they saved that for their kidnapping program, which was part of the Lebensborn. They stole 200,000 children from neighboring countries they invaded, kidnapping 100,000 children from Poland alone.
When Coburn goes and gives talks, she said a common question people have are what happened to the babies. She said only 20 percent of the children stolen from the Lebensborn program know they were part of this program. Many of them died or will die without knowing their roots.
Another reason Coburn became drawn to this topic was because she grew up Jewish in New York. Her father was born in the 1930s, and his family had a plan for the hiding and the saving of him and his two siblings if the Nazis ever came across the ocean.
“The plan was that my father would be adopted by the German that lived downstairs in the two-family house they shared in Brooklyn. My Aunt Bernice would be hidden at a convent in upstate New York, but my Aunt Rita had polio. So she walked with a limp, and there was really no hiding her or saving her if Hitler crossed the Atlantic Ocean,” she said.
Coburn said this fear stayed with her father even when the war ended. He always looked for the nearest exit and keeping the family’s passports current because he didn’t know if and when this could happen again. Coburn said that kind of fear was passed down to her.
“The hardest thing for me to do, having this family history, is writing from the point of view of a Nazi sympathizer,” she said. “Every night I had to write from the perspective of a woman who truly felt that world would be better if me and my family were not in it. That was tough.”
Yet Coburn said it was important to include this perspective because she wanted to explore and examine was how a civilized country, like Germany, descends into a cult of hatred in a short period of time. In order to that, she said she needed to figure out what the Nazis were thinking.
Coburn said what she enjoys most about being an author, however, is going out and talking to the readers. She also likes digging in and discovering details on a certain time and culture.
A QUICK LOOK
WHAT: Jennifer Coburn author visits.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. March 20 at Author’s Note, 519 Main St., Medina. The event is also free to attend and doesn’t require pre-registration.
ALSO: 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 21 at Woodward Memorial Library, 7 Wolcott St., Le Roy. The event is free but registration is required by visiting woodwardmemoriallibrary.libcal.com/event/10103665 or calling (585) 768-8300.
The books can be purchased at Author’s Note or borrowed at Woodward Memorial Library.