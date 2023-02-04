A Calf for a Class Pet
When most people think of a class pet, they probably think of a fish or a rabbit, but that’s not the case at Warsaw Elementary this year.
This is Meghan Youngers, the Wyoming County Dairy Ambassador. I am excited to share with you a program I have implemented at Warsaw Elementary this year.
In conjunction with my family’s farm, I have brought the Adopt a Calf program to Pre-K and Kindergarten students at Warsaw. In October, I chose two calves from our herd to be class pets for these students.
At the beginning of the program, each student received an adoption certificate and the classes were presented with a framed picture of their calf to keep in their classrooms. Each month I visit the classrooms to update the students on their calf and teach them about different parts of the dairy industry.
So far we have learned about where their calf lives and how to take care of them.
During these lessons, students saw a virtual farm tour and learned about the supplies necessary to take care of calves. I am looking forward to teaching students more about their calves’ lives and dairy products. Along with the students, I am eager for them to meet their calves in person in June.
