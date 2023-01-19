LE ROY — At the Heim Hochland maternity home in Bavaria, three women’s lives converge as they find themselves there under very different circumstances.
Gundi is a pregnant university student from Berlin. An Aryan beauty, she’s secretly a member of a resistance group. Hilde, only 18, is a true believer in the cause and is thrilled to carry a Nazi official’s child. And Irma, a 44-year-old nurse, is desperate to build a new life for herself after personal devastation. Despite their opposing beliefs, all three have everything to lose as they begin to realize they are trapped within Hitler’s terrifying scheme to build a Nazi-Aryan nation.
This is the story told in Jennifer Coburn’s novel, “Cradles of the Reich,” a historical fiction taking place prior to World War II. And a situation which she will be talking about when she visits Le Roy and Medina during two author visits.
Betsy Halvorsen, library director for the Woodward Memorial Library, said it is a subject she doesn’t really know a lot about.
“I guess they used to have kind of a breeding house where Hitler was trying to create a racially pure race. So he had these women that what he was looking for,” Halvorsen said. “Hitler was trying to have them couple with the right kind of guys and make these racially pure babies.”
On Coburn’s website, the author wrote that although her father grew up in Brooklyn, his family had a plan to survive the anticipated Nazi invasion of the United States during World War II.
“His Polish-Jewish father had seen enough violence against his people to never feel completely safe, even in his new homeland. My father was a toddler and the plan included his adoption by the Kihl family, German neighbors in their two-family house,” Coburn wrote. “My father told me of this many times as I was growing up in New York City in the 1970s. This was more than family history; it was a warning: We are Jewish and must always have an escape plan.”
It wasn’t until Coburn watched an Amazon series called “The Man in the High Castle,” based on the Philip K. Dick novel, which brought to the small screen her worst nightmare; Germany won the war and the United States was part of the Reich. In one episode, a beautiful German woman explains that she was bred through the Lebensborn Society, where SS officers impregnated “racially valuable” young women.
While nearly certain this was a fictional element of the show, Coburn searched for the Lebensborn Society.
“I found that it was a secret Nazi program that began in 1935 as a maternity home for single mothers with Aryan pedigree as well as a breeding program as for German young women,” she wrote. “I came across a faded black-and-white image of four Lebensborn nurses, each gazing adoringly at the newborn cradled in her arms.”
In its 10 years, approximately 30 homes were in operation by the end of the war and had produced nearly 20,000 children. The more Coburn researched, the more she learned. And with it Coburn began to want to learn more about the women who volunteered for the breeding program.
It was through this research “Cradles of the Reich” was written. It will also be what Coburn will be talking about during her author visit.
The author visit came about because Angelina DiMascio, library assistant, was familiar with “Cradles of the Reich.” DiMascio reached out to Coburn to see if she was interested in coming to Woodward Memorial Library in Le Roy to talk about it.
Coburn was in the area in March, and said she would like to come.
Woodward Memorial Library is partnering with Author’s Note in Medina. People will be able to purchase a signed copy from Author’s Note and pick it up at the library.
This is the first author visit Halvorsen is aware of since 2009.
“Other than when we used to do Tale of Three Counties, I don’t think we had an author specifically come to our building that I can remember,” she said. “We’re really excited (to have Coburn come).”
If the author visit goes well, Halvorsen said she thinks Woodward Memorial Library will try to get more author visits. She said she knows Richmond Memorial Library does Richmond Reads, and if they could bring in different authors they could get the public introduced and interested in different books.
Author’s Note, 519 Main St., Medina, is scheduled to host Coburn for a visit at 6:30 p.m. March 20. The event is also free to attend and doesn’t require pre-registration.
The books can be purchased at Author’s Note or borrowed at Woodward Memorial Library.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.