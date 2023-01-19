LE ROY — At the Heim Hochland maternity home in Bavaria, three women’s lives converge as they find themselves there under very different circumstances.

Gundi is a pregnant university student from Berlin. An Aryan beauty, she’s secretly a member of a resistance group. Hilde, only 18, is a true believer in the cause and is thrilled to carry a Nazi official’s child. And Irma, a 44-year-old nurse, is desperate to build a new life for herself after personal devastation. Despite their opposing beliefs, all three have everything to lose as they begin to realize they are trapped within Hitler’s terrifying scheme to build a Nazi-Aryan nation.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1