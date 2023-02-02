Lilyin Mellick’s “When the moon comes out” is an art work made entirely of glass. Emily Henry’s “Brighter days to come” is her interpretation of Mary Cassatt’s “Lilacs in a window,” except that Emily painted her work on a record.
The piece from Lilyin and Emily, students at Wayland-Cohocton Central School, are among the works featured in Rochester Institute of Technology’s annual “Start Here” art show. Nearly 200 students from the greater Rochester region, including more than 30 students from the GLOW region, have work in the show.
The exhibition, on view through Feb. 4 in the Bevier Gallery at RIT, includes 31 pieces from students at Batavia, Caledonia-Mumford, Geneseo, Honeoye Falls-Lima, Le Roy, Livonia, Pavilion, Wayland-Cohocton and York Central schools. The students range in age from sixth grade to seniors.
“It’s a great confidence booster for those who are selected to be in the show and to see their work in a college gallery,” said Leah Coon, an art teacher at Pavilion Central School. “It validates them as real artists.”
The pieces include such mediums as pastels, graphite, pencil, mixed media, watercolor, digital arts and even pinhole photography.
Lilyin’s glass piece was inspired by outer space. The piece features a dark crescent moon at its center, with orange colored rays around it.
“I personally love everything about space, so this is what originally gave me the idea to create this project,” said Lilyin, a sophomore.
Lilyn called having work in the show an incredible opportunity.
“When you create art, I personally feel relief,” she said. “Art isn’t perfect, in the sense that you can make whatever you want, because that is something you created and you can be proud of. Art creates imagination, and I’ve always loved art since I was little, so I love being able to put my thoughts into a glass project.”
The glass medium also drew her to the project.
“I know glass is a very common art medium, but to be able to use tools like this in a school setting is such an amazing experience,” Lilyin said. “I’m so happy that Wayland has offered this class. I’ve truly found so much joy in it all.”
Emily said having a piece in the show gives her an opportunity “to show younger artists how far practice, time, effort, and patience can get you.
“It even helps me see how much I’ve improved through the years to get this far,” Emily said.
Emily said having “big opportunities such as this” to share her work with others meant a lot to her.
The exhibition also means a lot to the teacher’s at the participating schools.
“The show is a great opportunity for the students work to be viewed on a larger scale than just the hallways at Wayland-Cohocton,” said Jen Bauman, an art teacher at Wayland-Cohocton High School. “As one of the high school art teachers, I appreciate the opportunities that we are given to broaden the students exposure to other high schoolers artwork and the art at the college.”
Coon, the Pavilion teacher, said it is tough to only choose two pieces to send to the “Start Here” show.
“I try to select upper level students who are strong representatives of the art classes that we offer here at PCS. I also try to choose pieces that I know the students are proud of,” Coon said.
Kathryn Blankenship, a senior at Pavilion Central School, has an oil paint and glass creation called “Reflections of Myself” in the show.
“It’s nice to have my work be seen by more people than just my teachers and classmates,” Kathry said. “It motivates me to create more art.”
Five GLOW-area students were among the show’s award winners, including Harper Antonucci, a sophomore at Geneseo Central School.
Her piece, “Amenity,” was a charcoal drawing of aged hands clasped around a bowl.
“It was exciting to see all of the great artwork. I was honored to be selected this year,” Harper said.
“Amenity” received the School of Art Robert Heischman Award.
Other area students recognized with awards were:
n Jake Scoville, Geneseo, School of Design New Media Award.
n Bethany Gracies, Le Roy, School of Art Art Education Award 2D.
n Mathew Temple, Le Roy, School of Film and Animation Visual Storytelling Award.
n Megan Bailey, Geneseo, School of Photographic Arts and Sciences Visual Media Award.
The award winners were recognized during a formal ceremony at the show’s Jan. 20 opening reception.
Participating area students are:
n Batavia High School: Jakenzi Lee, senior, “Possessed,” ballpoint pen, pastel, acrylic; Amanda Audelo, senior, “Still Life,” graphite.
n Caledonia-Mumford High School: Markus Phillips, senior, “Cartooned Chaos,” copic markers; Kelsey Curtis, senior, “Clouded Consciousness,” mixed media on wooden panel.
n Geneseo High School: Harper Antonucci, sophomore, “Amenity,” charcoal; Megan Bailey, senior, untitled, digital collage; Jake Scoville, senior, “Midas,” photography/digital collage; Aiden Palazzo, senior, “Time,” ballpoint pen.
n Honeoyes Falls-Lima Middle School: D. Dechau, seventh grade, “Still-Life Drawing,” pencil; Mallory Chase, eighth grade, “Flowers,” watercolor; Willow Glanville, seventh grade, “Skull,” pencil; Allie Hawks, “Still Life,” pencil.
n Le Roy Junior-Senior High School: Mathew Temple, junior, “Unified Theory,” photography; Bethany Gracie, junior, “Who is She,” graphite and crayon; Natalee Shepard, junior, “Tears of a Falling Star,” graphite and colored pencils; Reagan Kemp, senior, “Neptune,” photography.
n Livonia Middle High School: Ella Keller, senior, untitled, acrylic; Madison Gerber, junior, untitled, printmaking; Cadence Chapman, senior, “Band Poster Redesign,” colored pencil; Morgan Meys, junior, “Radial Color Wheel Design,” colored pencil and marker; Luke Lawton, senior, untitled, computer graphics; Karly Lawton, freshman, untitled, studio art; Eden Arnold, sixth grade, “Starburst Sneaker,” marker; Rebekah, ninth grade, “Bottle and Apple,” pencil.
n Pavilion High School: Kathryn Blankenship, senior, “Reflections of Myself,” oil paint and glass; Emalyn Yates, junior, “Vines,” charcoal.
n Wayland-Cohocton: Emily Henry, ninth grade, “Brighter days to come,” acrylic paint and record; Lilyin Mellick, sophomore, “When the moon comes out,” glass.
n York Middle/High School: Kaylee Reimer, sophomore, untitled, pinhole photography and digital photography; Lalaith Spencer, sophomore, untitled, pencil; Isabella Fischer, sophomore, “Drifting,” mixed media.