Lilyin Mellick’s “When the moon comes out” is an art work made entirely of glass. Emily Henry’s “Brighter days to come” is her interpretation of Mary Cassatt’s “Lilacs in a window,” except that Emily painted her work on a record.

The piece from Lilyin and Emily, students at Wayland-Cohocton Central School, are among the works featured in Rochester Institute of Technology’s annual “Start Here” art show. Nearly 200 students from the greater Rochester region, including more than 30 students from the GLOW region, have work in the show.

