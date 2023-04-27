ALEXANDER — Philip J. Briatico, conductor of the Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble, said this weekend’s spring concert tries to have a little bit of something for everyone.
The program includes traditional pieces, Broadway show tunes, a little rock ‘n’ roll, and selections from “Aladdin,” among others.
The concert is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at Alexander Middle/High School, 3314 Buffalo St.
n Suite of Old American Dances — Movement 1 by Robert Russell Benett
n “Cry of the Last Unicorn” by Rossano Galante
n Selections from “Aladdin” arranged by John Moss
n “Ballad for Bob Anderson” by Christopher B. Taylor
n “Invercargill” by Alex Lithgow
n “The Golden Age” of Broadway by John Moss
n “Chant & Jubilio” by W. Francis McBeth
n “The Best of Chicago” arranged by Paul Murtha
n “Manhattan Beach” by John Philip Sousa
Briatico said Russel Benett was a very talented writer back in the 1940s and 1950s. “Suite of Old American Dances” is a more traditional piece for a wind ensemble or concert band. “Chant & Jubilio” is a piece from the 1960s when band music was forming more of its identity.
“We also have this piece called ‘Cry of the Last Unicorn,’ ” he said. “(Galante) writes movie music. He is from Buffalo, New York actually. He is very contemporary.”
Briatico said “Cry of the Last Unicorn” feels like the piece is telling a story.
Then, what Briatico did for children is selections from “Aladdin.”
“The Best of Chicago” is the best of the rock band Chicago. He said it is a little bit of a continuation of a theme from the fall concert when they did the musical, “Chicago.”
“The Golden Age of Broadway” is a tip of the hat to Broadway classics from “South Pacific,” “Oklahoma!,” and “Climb Every Mountain.”
“Invercargill” and “Manhattan Beach” are both marches. “Invercargill” was originally written in 1901. However, it was rejected by a publisher. When Invercargill, New Zealand, hosted the national brass band contest in 1909, Lithgow offered the piece. “Manhattan Beach” was written for the resort at Manhattan Beach, Calif., in the late 1800s.
“That piece was written for people who attended concerts at Manhattan Beach,” Briatico said. “What is neat about that piece is it sounds like you are walking the past as it is playing. It starts very soft and then gets louder and gets softer. They also try to capture the sound of the waves.”
After the concert there will be refreshments by Bey’s Bites and a catered reception.
This is GVWE’s second concert back as a full group. Briatico said they’re getting back into their routine.
WHAT: Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble, in concert.
WHERE: Alexander Middle/High School, 3314 Buffalo St., Alexander.
TICKETS: $10 for adults, $8 for seniors older than 55 years old and veterans, $5 for students with ID, and free for children younger than 5 years old. There is also a $25 family rate for immediate family and children as defined by mother and/or father and up to four children.
