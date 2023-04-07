Eva Fanara, who along with her husband Vincent, who ran Boyle’s Motor Sales for many years, will turn 100 on April 8.
Friends and family are planning to gather to celebrate her centennial.
An oak tree – a symbol of strength and longevity – will be planted by her nieces in Centennial Park in Batavia.
Eva, a resident of Batavia for the past 75 years, is the mother of Jim and John Fanara, grandmother of five, and great-grandmother of nine.
Eva was born April 8, 1923, in Buffalo. She met and married Vincent in 1948.
In 1949, Vincent was offered a partnership in Boyle’s Motor Sales, which was then located on West Main Street Road in Batavia. He accepted and managed the business.
Boyle’s, like Eva, is still in existence today, family members noted in an email to The Daily News.
In 1971, the Fanaras’s eldest son, James, joined Boyle’s and helped move the business to Oak Orchard Road in Batavia.
Eva joined the business in 1973 as secretary/treasurer of the company.
The youngest son, John, joined the company in 1980 and later expanded the business to Cassadaga in 1992. In 2000, the Fanara family moved Boyle’s from Cassadega to Jamestown, where it continues to be run by Vincent’s son, John, and his nephew, Vincent “Vinny” Fanara.
The Batavia facility was sold in 2017.
