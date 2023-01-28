Visitors who walk into a room at Dansville Central School District with a therapy dog in attendance, will notice the dog, and the children’s responses to the dog. What visitors may not notice – unless you have been in the room for an extended time – is the calm mood, low anxiety and well-being of those in room.
The dogs have become the students’ best friends and Dansville school staff have enthusiastically embraced the positive outcomes of district’s Therapy Dog Program that was recently recognized by the Genesee Valley School Board Association with an Excellence in Student Services Awards.
Schools have seen a rise in mental health issues. With overexposure to social media, cyberbullying, digital media, images of violence, and much more, some students may experience overwhelming feelings of stress, anxiety, and depression, according to Dansville Central officials.
The National Council for Mental Wellbeing says that with 1 in 6 United States youth age 6 to 17 years old experiencing a mental health disorder each year and suicide the second leading cause of death among people age 10 to 34, implementing a program to improve the mental well-being of children is critical and necessary.
The Dansville Central School District is in the fourth year of its therapy dog program, which now boasts nine therapy dogs. There are two in the primary school, two at Ellis B. Hyde Elementary School, and five in the high school. Additionally, there are several retired therapy dogs that have been through the district’s doors.
“The best part of my day is watching a student light up when they see a therapy dog in the hallway,” said Christina Gullen, a teacher at Ellis B. Hyde Elementary. “Our kids love these dogs and our dogs love them back. It’s exactly what our program is designed to do – to encourage a positive and nurturing school environment.”
Most therapy dogs that are approved to be in the classroom are trained by Kaylee Walker, owner/operator of K’s Canine on Route 36 in Dansville. “We work super hard to make sure that the dogs love their job and will be a good fit for the classroom or office they are in,” Walker said. “Training takes a lot of work on the handler’s part and I couldn’t be more proud of all the time and effort they put in. The dogs bring a sense of calm. I think at times they also offer motivation in a classroom. Kids have a better understanding of dog behavior. This even helps the kids in their lives outside of school. This is one of my favorite programs to work on and I’m so grateful to see it grow!”
Dansville also hosts dogs trained by retired teacher Deb Fenton, a certified dog trainer and a tester/observer for the Alliance of Therapy Dogs. “Therapy dogs are a huge asset in the educational setting. I’ve seen students who were physically unable to focus on their work be able to complete assignments with no difficulty when they had a dog sitting at their feet,” Fenton said. “Dogs also calm students who come in upset and can’t articulate why. They hug or hold the dog and they immediately feel better. The connection between dogs and humans is very special.”
Each dog goes through extensive training and the handlers also need to commit to an additional 250 hours of training on their own.
Funding is provided by The Dansville Foundation for Education, and the investment is evaluated annually.
Current dog handlers are:
n High school: Kova and handler Lynne Blum; Cassie and handler Holly Carson, Daisy Duke and handler Tracy Gregorius; Elise and handler Kari Evans, and Sophie and handler Julie Drolette.
n Therapy dogs at the primary school are Remington and handler Katie Bancroft; Daisy and handler Erin Smith.
n The elementary school has Toffee and handler Sheila Cripps, and Lyla and handler Tina Gullen.
The benefits of therapy dogs in an education program are improvement in human physical, social, emotional, and/or thinking and intellectual skills. When applied to special education settings, the program is goal-directed for individual students. There is a specific end result in mind, such as improvement in verbal skills, attention span, or other outcome. The process is documented and evaluated.
Therapy dogs can also contribute to improved academic performance. A study conducted by the University of California on canine reading programs found that students who participated in one program increased their ready fluency by 12% to 30%, according to the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
Dansville Central School Superintendent Dr. Paul Alioto said he is committed to the program.
“A small group of teachers began talking about therapy dogs with me five years ago. We visited other districts with programs, saw the benefits and thought that we could do that too,” Alioto said. “At the time, Deb Fenton was an active teacher at Dansville High School and she was the strongest proponent of therapy dogs and what they could do for our kids and adults too! Later, as a Dansville Central school board member, Deb continued her advocacy and the program grew. People see the dogs, handlers, kids and lots of smiles. They may not realize how much work goes into training and planning. We are very grateful to our faculty members who have taken on these considerable responsibilities.”
Perhaps the greatest benefit of therapy dogs in the classroom is the effect on students’ social-emotional development. Loving and lovable, dogs are friendly companions and good listeners who make no judgements. Children bond easily with these gentle creatures, helping them feel more connected and confident. This leads to a reduction in negative behavior and aggression.
Primary School AIS teacher Katie Bancroft (Remington’s handler) said that
“The therapy dog program was one of the things that drew me to Dansville,” said Primary School AIS teacher Katie Bancroft, who is also Remington’s handler. “I know how much better (calmer) I feel when my dog is around. Especially after the last few years of stress and uncertainty, I am even more convinced that having a therapy dog around is a great way to teach our ‘littles’ so many things. He naturally helps me discuss topics such as feelings/emotions that we feel and is a good model at keeping calm and focused when we are working. Many times I have observed Remington being a super calming influence for kids that are having a rough day or transition. I love bringing him to work and sharing him with the DPS family. I am grateful to Dr. Alioto for the opportunity and to Kaylee for all of her training and constant support.”
Mrs. Williamson’s first-graders say that Remington “keeps us safe,” and “makes me feel calm and relaxed when I am scared,” and “when I pet him, he makes me feel happy.”