Visitors who walk into a room at Dansville Central School District with a therapy dog in attendance, will notice the dog, and the children’s responses to the dog. What visitors may not notice – unless you have been in the room for an extended time – is the calm mood, low anxiety and well-being of those in room.

The dogs have become the students’ best friends and Dansville school staff have enthusiastically embraced the positive outcomes of district’s Therapy Dog Program that was recently recognized by the Genesee Valley School Board Association with an Excellence in Student Services Awards.

