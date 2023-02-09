AVON – The Avon Park Theater, 71 Genesee St., opened its doors last year as a movie theater and event center for the first time since 2003.
The theater was built in 1938 and has undergone many renditions bringing it to where it is today.
Ann Younger, a longtime resident of Avon bought the theater in 2018 and through the use of a RESTORE NY grant was able to renovate the theater.
After doing her own research into the history of the theater, Younger knew she wanted to make the building more multipurpose than just being a first-run movie theater.
At one point in time, the theater was a nickelodeon theater, which historically were early indoor exhibition spaces dedicated to showing projected motion pictures. The theaters were usually set up in converted storefronts and charged 5 cents for admission.
Avon’s theater has gone through a few different faces before becoming the theater and entertainment hub it is currently.
A video on the Park Theater’s website shows the opening day parade from 1938, and Younger has had people point out family members or other people from the footage.
“It’s crazy, there are people who grew up coming here,” said Younger
Avon Park Theater hosts concerts and screenings of classic and independent films. The venue also functions as a private party and event space.
When it comes to choosing what movies to run, Younger acknowledges the industry and how most theaters pay such high licensing fees that they’re barely making money off their ticket sales, if any.
This was one of the many reasons Younger decided not to play first-run movies, which are the most recently released films by studios.
Younger enjoys playing classic movies and would like to get into showing more independent films on screen as well.
“You have to see it on the big screen, not on your phone,” said Younger with a laugh.
Younger also acknowledged that many people have only ever seen these classic movies on their phones even though the films were originally made for the big screen.
Younger and her plan for the theater were one of 15 winners in Livingston County Economic Development’s Dream-O-Vate business competition.
The competition provided winners with essential resources and tools needed to successfully open a new business or expand an existing business. Prizes included matching grant funds and technical assistance.
When the Avon Park Theater was cleaned for renovations, more than 100 theater seats for the early 1990s were salvaged and refinished to look brand new, sitting in front of the big screen.
The theater used to be one large room where the ground slopped gradually down towards the screen. Now the theater has dining seating along with the theater seats in front of the screen. A small stage also sits below the screen. There is a snack bar where patrons may purchase beer, wine, and cider along with other concessions.
Since opening in 2022, Younger has had bands from the Beatles tribute band Mr. Mustard, and Rochester acts such as Prime Time Funk, John Dady and Friends, and more perform.
During the Avon Holiday Spectacular, the Park Theater hosted a free concert and has also hosted an event with the Avon Preservation and Historical Society to celebrate 100 years of the Coyne Farm.
Younger said that it is important to stay involved in the community and community events because many people might not even be aware that the theater has opened yet.
A new event that Younger is excited to share soon at the theater is Mimosa Matinee’s on the last Sundays of each month.
The Avon Park Theater offers the space to be used for business meetings, bridal showers, baby showers, birthday parties, small weddings, photoshoots or other special events. They also offer private screenings.
For event information, visit the theater website at avonparktheater.com.