A ‘Trusty Sidekick’ at the ANT
Theater company to perform for neurodiverse audience at Letchworth State Park
LETCHWORTH STATE PARK — Perry native Josh Rice has spent the last few years working to connect talented performers in New York City with a unique opportunity to create a magical experience for a small group of individuals within the GLOW region.
The latest piece of that effort in a series of performances at the Autism Nature Trail at Letchworth State Park by The Trusty Sidekick Theater Company of New York City.
Eight shows are scheduled from June 9 to 11. Admission is free though reservations are required as seating is limited. The interactive woodland adventure welcomes children age 5 and older who are on the autism spectrum to experience the Autism Nature Trail, popularly known as the ANT, in a different way.
“They [Trusty Sidekick] have been making shows for the last few years that specialize in audiences with neurodiversity. A lot of their shows are really beautiful and wonderful because they give audiences – especially audiences with members of the autism spectrum and their families – really individualized attention,” said Rice, co-founder of the Shake on the Lake Shakespeare festival.
“One of the performers will work with one or two audience members and give them this really soft, lovely immersive experience in the world of their production and its often with puppets,” said Rice, who is also producer of the New York State Puppet Festival.
The performances are a collaboration with ANT Alliance Inc., which includes Shake on the Lake, the New York State Puppet Festival, and the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council.
Rice has known about The Trusty Sidekick Theatre Company for a few years and reached out to some company members at the New Victory Theater in New York City to connect.
“I knew the Autism Nature Trail was opening at Letchworth State Park and it was going to be the first of its kind in the country. It’s such a remarkable thing for the area and for Western New York. I wondered if maybe Trusty Sidekick Theater Company would want to be part of the programming,” said Rice. “We pitched the idea to both sides. The ANT was very excited about the opportunity. Trusty Sidekick Theater Company was super excited about it and instead of performing a show they had already performed at Lincoln Center they wanted to make something brand new. They created, ‘A Perfect Party for Trees.’ ”
The play, written by Marty Allen, takes audiences on an outdoor promenade adventure as they join The Bear, The Beekeeper and Ms. Branch in their quest to create the perfect birthday party for the forest.
The performance was specifically developed for The ANT, but the show was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions and later, in 2022, by COVID outbreaks within the company. The performance debuted at Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City last fall.
In the show, which is directed by Leigh Walter, young spectators become part of the cast and can participate — or not — while happily defying the constraining conventions of traditional theater. The performance moves around several spots on the Trail, using music and puppetry, instruments and hidden treasures to engage children. Every moment of interactivity is also a choice; the cast and crew are prepared for various reactions and show no judgment.
“I hope people see how caring the theater company – Trusty Sidekick – is for this population and these audiences with the work they make and how considerate I think they are. I hope they see how special it is to celebrate this place – the Autism Nature Trail – and for people that are coming to have experiences there and that this show can complement that in a really nice way. This show can give audiences a special experience they might not otherwise have unless they come to New York City,” said Rice.
This performance is a continuation of the NYS Puppet Festival promise to bring interesting work, people and artists to the area with work that is diverse, both culturally and artistically.
The next Puppet Festival is slated for 2024.
Rice said he hopes to create more collaborations in the future.
The upcoming event is sponsored by grant funding provided via the Palma Foundation of Rochester, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Locally, Asbury Retreat Center, Butter Meat Co., and Eleven Covington are sponsors.
“We applied for a grant from the Palma Foundation in 2019 for 2020. They have been very kind and patient in letting us wait and make this happen,” said Rice.
Getting tickets
The Trusty Sidekick Theater Company will perform eight shows at The ANT from June 9 to 11. Admission is free, though capacity for each show is limited to eight, with an additional six accompanying family members (a total of 14 people per show). Limited tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite and must be reserved at https://autismnaturetrail.com/perfectparty.
This link also provides the dates and times of performances, more details about the show (including a social story, character guide, and storybook), directions to The ANT, and information about the New York State Parks Access Pass for individuals with documented disabilities. Gate entrance to the Park is $10 per car without an Access or Empire Pass.
For more information or questions, email info@autismnaturetrail.com.