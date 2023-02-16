BATAVIA — The Genesee Symphony Orchestra is nearing the end of its accidental journey through the works of German composer Johannes Brahms.

The GSO will perform Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in D Major with David Kim, concertmaster of the Philadelphia Orchestra, on violin, and Symphony no. 4 in E Minor. The performance is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday in Stuart Steiner Theater in the Genesee Center For the Arts at Genesee Community College, 1 College Rd.

