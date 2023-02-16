BATAVIA — The Genesee Symphony Orchestra is nearing the end of its accidental journey through the works of German composer Johannes Brahms.
The GSO will perform Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in D Major with David Kim, concertmaster of the Philadelphia Orchestra, on violin, and Symphony no. 4 in E Minor. The performance is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday in Stuart Steiner Theater in the Genesee Center For the Arts at Genesee Community College, 1 College Rd.
The upcoming performance will leave just one Brahms piece unperformed by the GSO under music director and conductor S. Shade Zajac. That missing piece will be filled in at the GSO’s April concert.
Zajac said the Brahms journey idea started by accident.
The accomplishment began, unknowingly, with Zajac’s trial concert in 2015 when he was auditioning for the GSO position. He was conducting and in the audience were two people who ended up becoming close friends, one of which was Brian Preston.
After the trial concert, Preston e-mailed Zajac saying when he gets the job, he would love to play Brahms’ first piano concerto with the GSO.
“Of course, the rest is history. I get the job, and I e-mailed him the night I got the job, and said, ‘Let’s do it,’ ” Zajac recalled. Preston said he would do it under one condition; they would team up to do Brahms’ second piano concerto at some point.
The GSO ended up doing both of Brahms’ piano concerto’s, and Zajac said those pieces are often not on programs because the piano parts are so incredibly difficult.
“We were so fortunate, and I indeed was so fortunate to have done both of these insanely massive pieces,” Zajac said. “That alone was an accomplishment.”
Between doing both of Brahms’ piano concerto’s, Kim appeared as a guest artists and performed a Tchaikovsky piece. Zajac said that was again an incredible moment for the orchestra and himself. Afterward they were daydreaming what they should do next.
Then in 2019, Zajac asked Kim if they could collaborate again in 2020, who then suggested Brahms’ violin concerto. However, due to COVID, Kim was unable to come. Kim was eventually able to reschedule and will appear with the orchestra this weekend.
Kim, a native of Carbondale, Ill., was named concertmaster of The Philadelphia Orchestra. He started playing violin at age three and later received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Juilliard School.
Kim, who lives in Philadelphia, is a frequent touring guest and as performed at such venues as the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., and Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Kim serves as distinguished artist at the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings at Mercer University in Macon, Ga. He frequently serves as an adjudicator at international violin competitions each season presents master classes at schools across the United States.
He has been awarded honorary doctorates from Eastern University in suburban Philadelphia, the University of Rhode Island, and Dickinson College. His instruments are a J.B. Guadagnini from Milan, Italy, ca. 1757, on loan from The Philadelphia Orchestra and a Francesco Gofriller, ca. 1735.
The GSO’s Brahms journey will end with its concert on April 2 at Elba Central School. That concert will feature Brahms’ Double Concerto for Violin and Cello in A Minor. The program change was suggested by Margery Hwang, a cellist in April’s concert, after the musician met fellow violinist at YooJin Jang.
“Of course I’m up to doing anything, but then I had a realization. If I had said yes to doing the Brahms’ double concerto, the orchestra and I would have done, during my time, all of Brahms’ concertos,” Zajac said.
Once it became clear the GSO would be finishing off a project Zajac had no intention of doing when he got the job, he decided this Sunday’s concert should go big or go home. As a result, Zajac decided to do Brahms’ last symphony as the composer had only written four.
“It’s become one of the staples in the repertoire,” Zajac said. “This program has become absolutely huge because it is so demanding for not only the soloist ... but also for the orchestra.”
He said a lot of time concertos are is a solo part with orchestra accompaniment. However, with all of Brahms’ concertos, it is more equal. Zajac said it is more like a symphony with a really good violin part or really good piano parts.
Symphony no. 4 in E Minor is also special because its’ like the symphony that Brahms’ always wanted to write.
“It’s an incredible journey to work on this piece,” Zajac said, “and do it for the first time and do it with this orchestra is incredible.”
A Quick Look
WHAT: Genesee Symphony Orchestra, in concert.
WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Stuart Steiner Theater in the Genesee Center for the Arts at Genesee Community College, 1 College Rd., Batavia.
TICKETS: $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, free for students with student ID. Available in Batavia at YNGODESS, 73 Main St.; Holland Land Office Museum, 131 West Main St.; The Coffee Press, 13 Jackson St.; any GSO board member, and online at geneseesymphony.com.