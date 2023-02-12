Area students make
Pitt-Bradford Dean’s List
BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has named 283 students to its fall 2022 Dean’s list. Dean’s list status is awarded to students who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Among those named to the Dean’s list were:
n Arcade — Sarah Newland, accounting.
n Batavia — Elizabeth Clark, hospitality management.
n Perry — McKenna Kelly, business management.
Sullivan achieves
at Wilkes University
WILKES-BARRE, Pa, — Breanna Sullivan of Strykersville was named to the Dean’s List at Wilkes University for the fall 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.
Niagara University releases Dean’s List
NIAGARA UNIVERSITY — Niagara University has released its Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.
It includes the following students:
n Lauren Young, an education major from Batavia.
n Paige Hameister, a nursing major from Batavia.
n Daniel Santullo, a nursing major from Wyoming.
n Rachel Tebor, a social work major from Corfu.
Albion resident earns Florida Tech honors
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Adrian Kingdollar of Albion has been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Florida Institute of Technology.
To be included on the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more graded credits in a semester with a semester grade point average of at least 3.4.