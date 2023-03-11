PERRY — The arts have always been an important and integral part of our rural community.

In recent years, the role of women in the arts has been increasingly recognized and celebrated. As a result, the Arts Council of Wyoming County will be hosting its premiere “Local Women in the Arts” docu-exhibition through the month of March at the ACWC Gallery, 31 South Main St.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1