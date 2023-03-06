PERRY – The Arts Council for Wyoming County, 31 South Main St., has announced that additional funding is available for community arts grants.
Individual artists from Wyoming County and non-profit organizations from Allegany and Wyoming counties may apply for a second round of community arts funding. The application deadline for the grants is 4 p.m. March 31.
Community Arts grants provide support to community-based organizations, groups, collectives or artists for arts and cultural projects. The program enables emerging artists and organizations to grow professionally and to enhance the cultural climate in communities and neighborhoods where they live and work.
Community Arts grants can fund but are not limited to exhibitions, workshops, performances, concerts (all disciplines), festivals, demonstrations and workshops, screenings or readings.
This is a competitive process. All applications are evaluated according to the criteria and priorities.
Through Community Arts grants, the Arts Council for Wyoming County, New York State Council on the Arts and the state Legislature hope to expand, enhance and increase arts and cultural programs in local communities.
Application seminars to determine eligibility and help those preparing grant applications are scheduled for:
n March 16: 10:30 a.m., David A. Howe Library, 155 North Main St., Wellsville.
Office Hours via Zoom are scheduled for:
For more information, contact ACWC Grants Coordinator Linda Franke at (585) 237-3517 ext 102.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.