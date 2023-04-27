CASTILE – Clarinet and strings will be featured during the Arts Council for Wyoming County’s Annual Chamber Concert on Sunday.
Rochester-based period-instrument music ensemble Publick Musick will be featured in the concert, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Castile United Church of Christ, 4 Washington St.
The program includes Mozart’s beloved Clarinet Quintet K. 581, and music of the Finnish-Swedish clarinetist and composer, Bernhard Crusell.
Publick Musick features Dominic Giardino playing clarinet, Boel Gidholm and Cynthia Roberts on violin, and cellist Christopher Haritatos.
Founded in 1995, the ensemble has been under the artistic leadership of Gidholm and Haritatos since 2011.
Publick Musick has enriched the cultural landscape of Western New York by producing and presenting vibrant, historically informed music performances from the 17th and 18th centuries and beyond.
They invite concert attendees to join them in celebrating this era’s wonderfully rich and varied musical treasures!
The concert is free with a suggested donation of $20 that is appreciated, but optional.
To RSVP, call the Arts Council for Wyoming County at (585) 237-3517.
Publick Musick concerts are made possible by donors, the Max and Marian Farash Charitable Foundation, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, the Lennox Foundation, the Gouvernet Arts Fund at the Rochester Area Community Foundation, and by the New York State Council on the Arts.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.