Annual Chamber Concert features Publick Musick

The members of Publick Musick

CASTILE – Clarinet and strings will be featured during the Arts Council for Wyoming County’s Annual Chamber Concert on Sunday.

Rochester-based period-instrument music ensemble Publick Musick will be featured in the concert, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Castile United Church of Christ, 4 Washington St.

