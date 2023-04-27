ACWC ‘Tributaries’ exhibit to showcase Daly family creativity

PERRY – “Tributaries of the Creative Stream,” an exhibition opening this month at the Arts Council for Wyoming County, 31 South Main St., will showcase the creativity of the Daly family of artists.
The exhibition’s inspiration is explained thusly:
“Despite our culture’s dominance by digital media, there are some among us who remain more attuned to a forceful pull from within, an inexplicable link to the chain of humanity that preceded us. This ancient stream of wisdom can rise from us through any number of diverse creative acts — making art, fabric, music, dance, or cultivating the land.
“Those who harbor a creative soul usually find multiple channels for expression.”
One only needs to cast an eye among the artist members of the Arts Council for Wyoming County to illustrate the point. You would be hard-pressed to find a one-trick pony in the lot.
So it is with the Daly family of East Arcade. While identified primarily as painters, they each follow divergent paths beyond the easel.
Thomas Aquinas Daly is nationally recognized as a landscape and still life painter, but he has also made etchings, working decoys, and handcrafted bows and arrows.
In addition to painting, Christine Daly makes jewelry and gardens.
Jonathan Daly’s painting career is augmented by his illustration, mural, and commercial design.
Just a few examples of the family’s artworks have been assembled for this unique exhibit.
The exhibition opens April 28 with an opening reception beginning at 6:30 p.m. Artists talks are planned for 7 p.m.
“Tributaries of the Creative Stream” will be on view until June 2.
Regular gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, visit www.artswyco.org, email info@artswyco.org, or call (585) 237-3517.
