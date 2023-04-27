ACWC ‘Tributaries’ exhibit to showcase Daly family creativity

Courtesy of Arts Council for Wyoming County Examples of artwork from Thomas Aquinas Daly, Christine Daly, and Jonathan Daly. The Daily family is featured in a new exhibition at the Arts Council for Wyoming County in Perry.

PERRY – “Tributaries of the Creative Stream,” an exhibition opening this month at the Arts Council for Wyoming County, 31 South Main St., will showcase the creativity of the Daly family of artists.

The exhibition’s inspiration is explained thusly:

