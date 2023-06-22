MUMFORD – Genesee Country Village & Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Rd., has expanded its after-hours tours with a new “After-Hours Adventures” monthly event series, inviting visitors to explore behind the scenes at the living history museum once the doors close for regular daily admission.
Guests to After-Hours Adventures can choose one of two exclusive tour options: Upstairs/Downstairs Tours in the 19th-century Historic Village that showcase rarely-seen nooks and crannies of historic structures, or Collections and Gallery Tours in the John L. Wehle Gallery highlighting historical objects seldom seen by Museum visitors and exploring the vibrant colors of clothing worn by men, women, and children in the 19th century.
Visitors can select their adventure for the evening, then grab a bite to eat in the Depot Restaurant, a historical craft beverage in the Freight House Pub, and view the sun setting over GCV&M’s Great Meadow. Plus, the Museum’s first Summer Sunset Concert of the season will be happening on the Great Meadow with live music from The SkyCats (5:30 – 8:30 p.m.). Friday After-Hours ticket purchasers will have access to the concert as part of their ticket cost for the evening. Tickets for After-Hours Adventures are available online in advance at https://www.gcv.org/event/june-after-hours-adventures/