Special to The LCN
MUMFORD – Genesee Country Village & Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Rd., is expanding on the success of its “After-Hours Tours” with a new “After-Hours Adventures” two-night event.
“After-Hours Adventures,” scheduled May 26 and 27, invites visitors to explore behind the scenes at the living history museum once the doors close for regular daily admission.
Guests to After-Hours Adventures can choose one of three tour options:
n Upstairs/Downstairs Tours in the 19th-century Historic Village that showcase rarely-seen nooks and crannies of historic structures.
n Collections and Gallery Tours in the John L. Wehle Gallery highlighting fascinating historical objects and busting myths about corsets and 19th-century bodily modification.
n A guided hike to private Lake Surprise on the Museum’s Nature Trails, complete with a boxed dinner (included in ticket cost).
Tours are scheduled from 5:30 to 9 p.m., with varying departure times.
Visitors can select their adventure for the evening, then grab a bite to eat in the Depot Restaurant, enjoy a historical craft beverage in the Freight House Pub, and enjoy the sight of the sun setting over the museum’s Great Meadow.
Tickets, which must be purchased in advance for “After-Hours Adventures,” are available online at https://www.gcv.org/event/after-hours-adventures/.
pstairs/Downstairs Tours in Genesee Country Village & Museum’s 19th-century Historic Village will showcase rarely-seen nooks and crannies of historic structures.
Collections and Gallery Tours in the John L. Wehle Gallery at Genesee Country Village & Museum will highlight fascinating historical objects and bust myths about corsets and 19th-century bodily modification.
A guided hike to private Lake Surprise on the Genesee Country Village & Museum’s Nature Trails includes a boxed dinner.