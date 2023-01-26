Amy Edwards, Penny Harrison and her son Parker Harrison rally against the live entertainment ticket industry outside the U.S. Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Washington, D.C. The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing to explore whether the merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster has stifled competition and harmed the consumer marketplace. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (TNS) — For decades now, Ticketmaster has engendered bad blood from concertgoers angry over its fees but has managed to shake it off, growing into the largest ticketing company in America. But after crossing Taylor Swift fans, parent company Live Nation faced a Senate panel Tuesday intent on getting the company to admit, “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me.”

Live Nation drew the ire of thousands of Taylor Swift fans in the fall, after its website crashed when tickets for Swift’s upcoming “Eras” tour went on sale. Swifties also decried huge swings in the tickets’ prices and painfully long wait times. A similar debacle afflicted ticket sales for a Bad Bunny concert in Mexico City. As Swift apologized to fans, Congress swore to hold hearings, and on Tuesday the Senate Judiciary Committee held the first.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1