Warrior House receives equity award

Pictured (l-r) - Michele Hrichan, Univera Healthcare Medicare Sales; Olivia Linke, Univera Healthcare Community Affairs Director; Susan Zeliff, Warrior House of WNY co-founder and Treasurer; Art Wingerter, Univera Healthcare president; Kimberly Burr, Univera Healthcare Marketplace Enroller.

OAKFIELD – A Health Equity Award form Univera Healthcare will allow Warrior House of WNY to bring an Aging Strong Program to its community center at 33 South Main St.

