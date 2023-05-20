ALBION — The National Junior Honor Society welcomed 23 new members during a recent ceremony at Albion Central School.
A total of 18 seventh graders and five eighth graders joined the prestigious organization.
Inductees included Aubrielle Barry, Sophia Bouchey, Maliyah Carithers, Makenzie Cook, Peyton Dimatteo, Alivia Dumrese, Lillian Fisher, Anna Gillette, Julia Graham, Sadie Money, Dakota Palmer, Adelaide Pettit, Drake Schomske, Keira Sidari, Katelyn Viza, Tra’Monie Walker, Nathan Wehling, Aniela Wilson, Maddison Button, Walker Davey, Shayla Higgins, Cerenity Johnson and Logan Kast.
New members took the NJHS pledge, received a certificate and signed the official registry book. Middle School staff member Tim Archer, who heads the service learning class, was invited as the guest speaker for the evening.
Current NJHS members who facilitated the event were Phoebe Allen, Olivia Andrews, Lily Brigham, Adam Burgio, Shayla Cruz, Brooke Doty, Yaritza Fernandez Perez, Heidi Franco-Lopez, Loralei Gailie, Anna Grillo, Jillian LeBaron, Bradley Pierce, Jackson Snook, Mason Snook and Ava Woolston. Allen, Andrews, Brigham, Doty, Fernandez Perez, Franco-Lopez, Gailie, Grillo, LeBaron, Jackson Snook and Woolston all received their service pin. Mrs. Lisa Castricone is the NJHS advisor.
The NJHS elevates a school’s commitment to the values of scholarship, service, leadership, character and citizenship. It helps middle-level students develop the knowledge and skills to become well-rounded student leaders in their school, community and beyond.