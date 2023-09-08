Albion sculpture Richard Bannister will be displaying an 8-foot tall steel sculpture at the M&T Bank Clothesline Festival this weekend at the Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Ave., Rochester.
The sculpture, called “Ukrainian Tears,” features intertwining vertical steel pieces painted blue and gold – the national colors of Ukraine – stretching skyward. The piece was displayed last year at the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center, 526 Genesee St., Buffalo, as part of an anniversary celebration.
Bannister will also have 14 wood sculptures at the Clothesline Festival.
The Clothesline Festival is a fundraiser for the Memorial Art Gallery. More than 300 artists from across the country will display their work and offer it for purchase throughout the two-day, juried festival of the museum grounds.
This year’s festival is the first since MAG completed the final phase of its Centennial Sculpture Park in June.
Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Patrons are encouraged to bring to the festival donations of toiletries and personal care products for Sample Soap in an effort to support people without homes, refugees, runaway children, women and families in transition, AIDS survivors, survivors of domestic and sexual violence, and others experiencing trauma or hardship. Drop-off boxes will be located at each of the two gate entrances for the festival.
Bannister will have several exhibitions in the coming months.
Beginning Sept. 14, 21 sculptures will be displayed at the Rosalie “Roz” Steiner Art Gallery at Genesee Community College. The show, “Man’s Struggle with the gods,” will include work in bronze, marble and wood. Opening receptions are scheduled Sept. 14 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Bannister will give an artist presentation at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.
Three sculptures will be displayed Sept. 17 during the “From Farm to Table” dinner at Sourced Market and Eatery. 12195 Maple Ridge Rd., Medina. The meal will be prepared by chefs Martha Bannister, Lionel Heydel, and Katie Misiti. The dinner will feature a four-course menu with wine pairings. Tickets are available at Sourced Market. For more information, call (585) 318-4597 or visit SourcedME on Facebook. Bannister will have wood carvings on display from Oct. 6 to Nov. 4 at Marti’s on Main, 20 South Main St., Albion.