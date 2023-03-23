ELBA — All-County Festival will be returning for the first time since the pandemic.
Hosted by the Genesee-Wyoming County Music Association there will be 12 schools participating. Jacqueline McLean, musical director and high school chorus teacher at Le Roy High School, said the best instrumentalists and vocalists from all the county schools come to Le Roy in early February to audition at Solo Fest to be part of All-County.
“What they do is practice the music with their home teachers. They have a preliminary rehearsal where they all get together and run through the music once. Then they have an intensive weekend where they work with guest conductors that our organization brings in for them to work with,” she said.
McLean said there are close to 300 students at each festival.
“We’re really excited to make these accelerated opportunities for our students here who need the next level education in music,” she said. “It has been very hard to not offer this over the past few years due to the pandemic. We’re really excited to bring this back.”
The first festival will be happening at Elba Central School 3-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Elementary All County Chorus, Junior High All County Band, and Senior High All County Chorus will be performing.
The second one will be at Le Roy Central School April 14 and April 15. The Elementary All County Band, Junior High All County Chorus, Senior High All County Band will be performing at Le Roy.
Anyone can come to the festival this weekend. Each group is about a 30 minute program. Tickets are $5 at the door.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.