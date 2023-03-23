ELBA — All-County Festival will be returning for the first time since the pandemic.

Hosted by the Genesee-Wyoming County Music Association there will be 12 schools participating. Jacqueline McLean, musical director and high school chorus teacher at Le Roy High School, said the best instrumentalists and vocalists from all the county schools come to Le Roy in early February to audition at Solo Fest to be part of All-County.

