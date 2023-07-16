LE ROY — Genesee County residents can learn helpful information about Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia at a free program next week.
The Western New York Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will present “Know the 10 Warning Signs” at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Hope Center of Le Roy at 42 Main St.
“Early diagnosis gives people with Alzheimer’s disease the opportunity to make key decisions about treatment, care and planning, and the power to make choices about their own health and future,” said Director of Education Andrea Koch, of the WNY Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, in a news release. “With the recent FDA approval of the drug Leqembi to help people in the early stage of Alzheimer’s, timely diagnosis is more important than ever.”
Facilitators will discuss how to recognize common signs of the disease; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and free local resources available through the Alzheimer’s Association.
The program is free. Participants are asked to register online bit.ly/LeRoyK1023 or by calling 1 (800) 272-3900.
Help is available 24/7 for people living with or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia at 1 (800) 272-3900 or by visiting alz.org.