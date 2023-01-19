BATAVIA — The Western New York Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free event on Jan. 24 about how healthy habits can improve both the body and the mind.

“Healthy Living for Your Body and Brain” will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the Genesee County Office for the Aging at 2 Bank St. The program will cover four areas of lifestyle habits that are associated with healthy aging: Cognitive activity, exercise, diet and nutrition, and social engagement.

