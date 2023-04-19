BATAVIA — The Glenn S. Loomis American Legion Post 332 will conduct its regular monthly meeting on Thursday.
BATAVIA — The Glenn S. Loomis American Legion Post 332 will conduct its regular monthly meeting on Thursday.
The meeting will take place 7 p.m. at the Post Home on Alexander Road, post officials said in a news release.
Agenda items for the upcoming meeting will include the membership report, monthly financial report, bowling tournament update, Memorial Day and Flag Day plans, and the start of the Veterans Day meat raffle.
New officers for 2023-24 will be nominated, with elections in May.
This month there will be an Auxiliary meeting on the same day, time and location.
All members of both organizations are encouraged to attend.
