Americans are traveling abroad again

Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times/TNS The State Department was processing as many as 500,000 passports a week over the winter, an unprecedented number, a department official said.

WASHINGTON (TNS) — Attention world travelers: Check your passports, now.

The State Department is taking longer than usual to issue new U.S. passports, and to renew existing passports, because record numbers of Americans are going overseas.

