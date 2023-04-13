Morgan Hellquist, who grew up in Geneseo, is the new executive director of the Genesee Valley Council on the Arts.
Hellquist said she is excited to work in the Genesee Valley once again.
“I’m fifth generation in the Genesee Valley. This is the only place I’ve ever wanted to be and live. It’s where my husband and I, after I graduated from college, came back to in order to have our family and build our homes and it’s great to be able to be involved in something that is not only like so much a part of our community, but something so deeply personal,” said Hellquist.
Hellquist earned an undergraduate degree in studio art with a concentration in painting and a minor in art history from Nazareth College. She then went to Rochester Institute of Technology for a master’s degree in art education.
Hellquist got involved locally with the Creatives Rebuild New York grant program as an artist coordinator.
She said that she was super excited to apply for the GVCA director position when she heard there was an opening.
“It was New Year’s Day when I found out that I was going to be transitioning and moving here. Truly, I feel like it has been an alignment of the stars,” said Hellquist.
Hellquist worked in education for a long time, initially as a middle and high school teacher and has also taught as an elementary teacher in her children’s early years. She also worked for Cottone Auctions, her mother’s family’s company as well as her mother’s business as well.
“I loved working with my family, I loved being able to see her business grow. But on the personal end, I really missed being involved in arts and culture,” said Hellquist.
Hellquist always loved art. She remembers her favorite Christmas gift, from when she was 9 years old, was a big box of crafts, full of different papers, crayons, and markers.
“I love creating and that was always the heart of it for me,” said Hellquist.
She said that she has always tried to embed art in her life and still be involved where she could be although she did miss it while it was not actively her career.
Hellquist said that she is excited to be a part of the arts council and the upcoming shows and classes it will be hosting.
For the first time, the GVCA on Murray Hill will be hosting the entire Genesee Valley Scholastic Art Show, which opened April 1. Hellquist said that it often hosts the category winners and honorable mentions but is hosting the entire show this year, expecting more than 400 pieces of artwork.
“Honestly, the thing that surprises me the most sometimes is that this building is incredible, this collection is incredible and I’ve talked to a lot of people who just don’t know about it,” said Hellquist. “It’s such a huge part of our history here in Livingston County, to have had the tuberculosis hospital and the beautiful campus that’s up here.”
Hellquist said that there is a large amount of artwork the GVCA holds in its collection and a lot of it is also in need of restoration and care. GVCA has more than 200 paintings from the Works Progress Administration as a result of the tuberculosis sanitorium that operated from the 1930s to 1971 when it closed.
Many pieces from this program that had not been cataloged have been lost to time. Often, people are not even aware that the painting belongs to the federal government.
Hellquist received a phone call at the beginning of her new position from a woman who found many stacks of the WPA artwork when the campus was being renovating after the sanitorium closed. Hellquist found the history of the campus and WPA to be interesting and unique to the area.
“We’re really looking forward to finding ways to widen exposure here,” said Hellquist, who hopes that they can continue to push all the different things that GVCA has to offer.
Hellquist said that she is also excited to reboot the class schedule. The GVCA will offer a variety of art classes during the next few months which are available to members and the public.
Hellquist hopes to bring the GVCA to people’s attention and acknowledges the reciprocal relationship between the council and the community.
“I always believe that it’s the position of the council in each region to be able to be the kind of spotlight and the guiding direction for artists to look to, for both guidance as well as how to be an active member,” said Hellquist. “But most importantly, we really rely on our community to continue to grow in our understanding and benefit of the culture and the environment of our area.”
Hellquist said that she wants the public to be aware of the grant opportunities that local artists have. If artists don’t know where the council is, they cannot utilize those resources.
“My end goal is wanting people to know all of these things that are available to them and the ways we can grow and find additional means of support,” said Hellquist. “We’re trying to really build that.”