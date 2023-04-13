An ‘alignment of the stars’

Morgan Hellquist is the new executive director of the Genesee Valley Council on the Arts.

Morgan Hellquist, who grew up in Geneseo, is the new executive director of the Genesee Valley Council on the Arts.

Hellquist said she is excited to work in the Genesee Valley once again.

